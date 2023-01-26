Chachavivi trains 15 males on gender-based violence in Kogi

A Non-Governmental Organization, Chachavivi Women and Girl Child Foundation has trained fifteen males as champions to disseminate knowledge in their respective communities in the state.

The men after training are expected to perform their responsibilities in Adavi, Kogi and Igalamela local government areas of the state to end Gender Based Violence.

In her welcome address during a one-day training programme in Lokoja, organized by the Foundation to end Gender Based Violence in Kogi State, the Chief Executive Officer and founder of the Foundation Halima Oiza Sadiq, said the negative effects of gender violence on women and girl child has become a source concern to communities.

She stated that the foundation in partnership with the National Women Trust funded by Ford Foundation has identified community influencers in Adavi, Kogi and Igalamela local government areas of the state as implementing sites.

According to her, youth leaders, religious, community leaders and security agents across the community have been identified, noting that they would be trained as Gender-based violence champions in their respective communities as the first responders expected to take action to end gender-based violence.





“The training as part of the project activities would create an opportunity to build community structures capacity as Gender-based violence champions on the basics of gender-based violence, dangers of gender-based violence, mitigations and their roles as community responders to end gender-based violence as they influence their peers positively,” she said.

She stated that the 15 men, five each drawn from the three implementing local government areas would disseminate the knowledge acquired from the training to the people in their respective communities and urged them to be of good morals to discharge their duties effectively.

She charged the participants to participate and bring out their community-specific gender-based violence issues as they learn to prevent and respond.