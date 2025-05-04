CG Bashir Adeniyi to speak at 2025 UNIFEMGA national reunion

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, will deliver the 2025 edition of the annual national reunion conference of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA) on May 10.

The event, taking place at the prestigious Oduduwa Hall of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, will feature a transformative discourse on cross-border trade and security.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Professor Sirajudeen Obayopo, and the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ibrahim Fagbenro, it was noted that Adeniyi, an OAU alumnus, would speak on the conference theme: “Cross Border Trade and Security Implications on the Nigerian Economy: Taking Advantage of Global Trade Dynamics.”

The three-day conference, running from Friday, May 9, to Sunday, May 11, promises a variety of activities aimed at intellectual discourse, networking, and community engagement.

Obayopo revealed that the event would be graced by Osun State Governor, Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, as Special Guest of Honour, while His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, would serve as the Royal Father of the Day. Dr. Muritadha Adeyemi Adeniji, Managing Director/CEO of Starling Global and Ideal Limited, will chair the occasion, with Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire serving as Host Vice-Chancellor.

Other notable attendees include Prof. Yusuf Olaolu Ali SAN, three UNIFEMGA Vice-Chancellors—Prof. Wahab Egbewole SAN (University of Ilorin), Prof. Musa Aibinu (Summit University, Offa), and Prof. Akeem Lasisi (Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun)—among others.

The conference will begin with a Jumat service led by Chief Imam Prof. Abubakar Sanusi, followed by a courtesy call on the university’s Vice-Chancellor and a networking dinner featuring the UNIFEMGA Investors Forum 2.0, hosted by Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, BOT Chairman of UNIFEMGA and Pro-Chancellor of Summit University, Offa.

Other activities include the “UNIFEMGA INVESTORS’ FORUM,” offering entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their businesses to potential investors, a student picnic, scholarship presentations, an AGM, student empowerment programs, fitness exercises, and novelty matches among branches.

UNIFEMGA National President, Alhaji Mohammed Buari, highlighted the uniqueness of this reunion, aligning it with the beginning of his tenure. He expressed optimism that the conference would be an exciting experience for delegates.

“With over 300 delegates, including those from the Diaspora, already registered, the 2025 national reunion conference is set to be a gathering of minds dedicated to progress and unity,” the statement concluded.