Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has issued 48 working hours within which for NYSC’s Director General to apologise to Governor Peter Mba if the response to reports from the election tribunal suggesting a change in the NYSC’s claim regarding the alleged forged certificate of Governor Peter Mbah is anything to go by.

HURIWA revealed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri on Saturday by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko.

Onwubiko emphasised its ongoing advocacy for transparency, accountability, and justice in public institutions, revealing that the Group has been actively involved in demanding clarity, regarding Governor Peter Mbah’s certificate of discharge even before he assumed office as the Governor of Enugu.

He said that the HURIWA had earlier suspended its advocacy on this matter, respecting the legal process, and awaiting the judgments of both the election petition tribunal and the regular courts.

The group however expressed concern over the misleading reports being peddled online implying that the NYSC Management has conceded the validity of the governor’s certificate, whereas the NYSC has consistently maintained its position that the certificate in question is a forgery and bears no association with the organisation.

“To clarify the recent developments, HURIWA sent a delegation to the NYSC headquarters, seeking confirmation of any changes in the NYSC’s claim. The NYSC top management staff firmly reiterated that they have not altered their position, confirming that Governor Peter Mbah’s NYSC certificate is fake and not issued by the NYSC,” he said.

HURIWA emphasised that the NYSC’s assertion on the alleged forgery remains unchanged, and there has been no capitulation on the part of the NYSC.

The organisation called on all stakeholders, including the media, the NYSC, and Governor Peter Mbah, to respect the legal process and refrain from propagating unfounded claims.

“As a civil rights body, HURIWA’s advocacy on this matter is grounded in its commitment to upholding justice, human rights, and the rule of law. The organisation remains neutral and non-partisan, seeking transparency and accountability from public officeholders,” he added.

While urging stakeholders to exercise professionalism and impartiality in reporting the issue, he advised them to always verify information before dissemination to avoid misinformation and confusion.

They called on the NYSC to provide any additional evidence it may possess to support its claim regarding the alleged forged certificate while imploying Governor Peter Mbah to cooperate fully with the legal process and present all relevant documents and evidence to the courts.





HURIWA reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for transparency and accountability at all levels of government and public institutions.

The group stressed that the organisation trusts in the judiciary to dispense justice fairly and independently as the legal proceedings continue.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE