CEO Tri-Edge Properties felicitates Ondo lawmaker , Abiola Makinde as he bags PHD in Management 

The Chief Executive Officer, Tri -Edge Properties , Wale Adebayo has fecilitate with Ondo lawmaker, Abiola Makinde as he bagged Doctor of Philosophy Degree, PHD in Management .

The lawmaker who Represent Ondo East and West Federal Constituency bagged the degree at Igbenidion University , Edo state on Saturday

Makinde ,who is also the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Federal Character, bagged PHD during the 20th convocation ceremony of the university .

He said: “I want to, on behalf of the entire management and staff of Tri -Edge Properties limited specially congratulate a friend ,great politician and humanitarian as he bagged Doctorate degree from the Igbenidion University, Edo state .

This award is a well-deserved one, given his incredible track record as a result-oriented person.

“I am so happy, that your years of hard work has finally paid off in the best way possible. Best wishes on your PhD degree.You are truly inspirational. The hard work and efforts you put into your endeavours are beyond excellent. Congratulations on another success wish you more success and prosperity in the days to come “

“We are therefore optimistic that this recognition of his exceptional contributions to society will spur him to do more for the benefit of humanity.