Centre for Change condemns attack on Sowore in Ekiti

The Centre for Change, led by Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, has condemned the alleged attack on the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Comrade Omoyele Sowore, at a restaurant in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Sowore was reportedly attacked by by suspected political thugs shortly after conducting an interview at Midas FM 90.5.

In a statement dated October 30, 2026, the organisation described the incident as an indication of intolerance towards dissenting voices.

It said the incident was not merely an attack on an opposition political candidate but also an assault on democratic freedoms, political participation and the fundamental rights of Nigerians.

The Centre expressed concern that the alleged violence occurred at a time when political activities were intensifying ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It warned against a situation where cult groups, hired thugs and firearms replace democratic engagement, citizens’ freedom to organise and political debate.

“Our democracy was bought with blood. We therefore cannot continue to spill the blood of our citizens for its sustainability,” the statement said.

The organisation called for an immediate investigation into the allegations and demanded that anyone found culpable be brought to justice.