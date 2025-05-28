Center urges media, religious leaders to champion GBV prevention

In a renewed effort to stem the growing wave of violence against women and girls in Nigeria, the Centre for Women’s Health and Information (CEWHIN) on Tuesday convened a media hangout in Abeokuta, Ogun State, bringing together journalists, religious leaders, traditional rulers and civil society actors to spotlight the critical role of the media in preventing gender-based violence (GBV).

Director of CEWHIN, Atinuke Odukoya, said the initiative formed part of a wider project aimed at engaging cultural and religious institutions in the fight against GBV. She underscored the powerful role of the media in shaping public perception and driving behavioural change.

“Our media hangout has two main purposes,” Odukoya explained. “First, to bring the media on board not just as reporters, but as promoters of prevention. Too often, conversations around GBV focus on response. We want to build a society that sees violence against women and girls as evil and unjust, and prevents it from happening in the first place.”

She also highlighted the need for trauma-sensitive reporting, stressing that the way media covers violence can either empower survivors or retraumatise them.

“We must ensure that even in our reportage, trauma-informed language is used. Media has the power to shift norms, and we must use it responsibly,” she added.

Renowned broadcaster, Eddie Aina, who delivered the keynote address, decried the lack of adequate training for journalists on GBV coverage. He attributed this gap to financial pressures and proprietorial interests that often undermine journalistic ethics.

“There is a gap in how we report issues of violence, especially those affecting women and girls. Financial pressures and proprietorial interests often compromise journalistic ethics. We must come together, set the agenda, and uphold the values of ethical reporting,” Aina charged.

Religious leaders present acknowledged their pivotal role in shaping community values and correcting harmful norms. Ustaz Lawal Jubril, a member of the project’s working group, stressed the need to reorient religious and traditional institutions.

“Religious leaders are the gatekeepers of society. Unfortunately, some harmful practices have been wrongly justified by religious misinterpretation. Once these leaders understand their role in fostering positive cultural values, we can begin to see a shift,” he noted.

Also speaking, Dr. Afeez Oladimeji Musa, who represented the League of Imams and Alfas, called for the reinforcement of religious teachings with strong legal frameworks to protect women.

“This should not be left to religion alone. Violence against women is a moral and legal issue. Government must introduce and enforce laws that protect women within marriages and families,” he stated.

