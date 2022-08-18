Celebrity Birthdays Today: Footballer Sanches, Actor Oluebube Eke, others celebrate

Today is August 18. It is another day for celebrity birthday celebrants, including Nollywood actor, Oluebube Eke; football player, Renato Sanches, and Hollywood actor, David Samberg.

1. Prince Oluebube Eke

(born 18 August 1981) is a Nigerian actor, film director, writer, television personality and model.

He first garnered fame as an actor in 2003 starring in the Nollywood movie Indecent Proposal.

Some of his other movies include Spade: The Last Assignment (2009), Mirror of Life (2010),[5] Secret Code (2011), and A Minute Silence (2012).

2. Renato Júnior Luz Sanches

(born 18 August 1997) is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Portugal national team.

Sanches began his professional career at Benfica in October 2015. In his first and only season with them, he helped Benfica win the Primeira Liga and Taça da Liga double, being awarded Primeira Liga Breakthrough Player and Golden Boy in the process.

He has represented the Portugal national team 32 times, scoring on three occasions.

3. William Voigt

(born August 18, 1976) is an American basketball coach who is the current head coach of Zamalek of the Egyptian Basketball Super League.

He was the head coach that led the Nigerian team to its first-ever AfroBasket title in 2015, where they defeated Angola in the finals to qualify for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

4. Charles Robert Redford Jr.

(born August 18, 1936) is an American actor, director and producer. He is the recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award from four nominations, a British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and the Cecil B.





DeMille Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2014, Time named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

5. Martin Eugene Mull

(born August 18, 1943) is an American actor, comedian and musician who has appeared in many television and film roles.

He is also a painter and recording artist. As an actor, he first became known for his role in Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman and its spin-off Fernwood 2 Night. Among his other notable roles is Colonel Mustard in the 1985 film Clue, Leon Carp on Roseanne, Willard Kraft on Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and Vlad Masters/Plasmius on Danny Phantom.

6. David A. J. Samberg

(born August 18, 1978) is an American comedian, actor, musician, producer and writer. He is a member of the comedy music group The Lonely Island and was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2012, where he and his fellow group members are credited with popularizing the SNL Digital Shorts.

Samberg has starred in several films, including Hot Rod (2007), I Love You, Man (2009), That’s My Boy (2012), Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012), Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016), and Palm Springs (2020).

7. Madeleine Marie Stowe Mora

(born August 18, 1958) is an American actress. She appeared mostly on television before her role in the 1987 crime-comedy film Stakeout.

She went on to star in the films Revenge (1990), Unlawful Entry (1992), The Last of the Mohicans (1992), Blink (1993), 12 Monkeys (1995), The General’s Daughter (1999), and We Were Soldiers (2002). For her role in the 1993 independent film Short Cuts, she won the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress.

