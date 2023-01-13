CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS: Luis Diaz, Orlando Bloom, other January 13th Celebs

IBINABO FIBERESIMA

Ibinabo Fiberesima was born in 1971 and she is a Nigerian film actress, ex-beauty pageant and event manager.

The actress made her debut in the industry in ‘Most Wanted’ and has since gone on to star in several Nigerian films.

She was one of the actresses’ on Passion of Mary Slessor and is a former president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria

LIAM HEMSWORTH





Liam Hemsworth was born in 1990 is an Australian actor.

He played the roles of Josh Taylor in the soap opera Neighbours and Marcus in the children’s television series The Elephant Princess.

In American films, Hemsworth starred as Will Blakelee in The Last Song, as Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games film series, and as Jake Morrison in Independence Day: Resurgence.

Hemsworth currently appears on the horror TV series, Most Dangerous Game. He plays the lead role as a terminally ill man trying to provide for his pregnant wife before he dies.

In 2022, Hemsworth starred in the Netflix film ‘Lonely Planet’ with Laura Dern.

The same year, Netflix announced that Hemsworth would be replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia from the start of Season 4 of The Witcher.

ORLANDO BLOOM

Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom was born in 1977 is an English actor.

He made his breakthrough as the character Legolas in The Lord of the Rings film series The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002), and The Return of the King (2003).

He reprised his role in The Hobbit film series. He gained further notice appearing in epic fantasy, historical, and adventure films, notably as Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Dead Man’s Chest (2006), and At World’s End (2007).

Bloom appeared in Hollywood films such as the war film Black Hawk Down , the Australian Western Ned Kelly, the romantic comedy Elizabethtown, and New York, I Love You.

He also starred in the blockbusters portraying Paris in the historical epic film Troy, and the Duke of Buckingham in The Three Musketeers.

In 2020 he gained acclaim for the Afghanistan War drama film The Outpost. He currently stars in the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Carnival Row’.

LUIS DIAZ

Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda was born in1997. He is known simply as Luis Diaz and he is a Colombian professional footballer who plays as a winger for Premier League club Liverpool and the Colombian national team.

He began his professional career in the Colombian Second Division at Barranquilla, before moving to Atlético Junior, winning Categoría Primera A, one Copa Colombia and one Superliga Colombiana.

He joined Porto in 2019 for a reported fee of €7 million, winning two doubles of Primeira Liga and Taça de Portugal, and one Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira.

In the 2021–22 season, Liverpool signed him in a transfer worth €45 million (£37.5 million).

The Colombian made his senior international debut in 2018 and has earned over 30 caps, helping the national team to a third-place finish at the 2021 Copa América.