CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS: Kate Henshaw, Mr Eazi, Peter Obi, others celebrate birthdays today

Kate Henshaw, Mr Eazi, Peter Obi are popular Nigerians celebrating their birthdays today, July 19, alongside certain foreign celebrities Andrae Hugh Sutherland, Owen Joyner.

KATE HENSHAW

Kate Henshaw- 51(born 19 July 1971) is a professional Nigerian actress. Born in Cross River State, and the oldest of four children.

In 1993, Kate Henshaw auditioned for the lead role in the movie ‘When the Sun Sets’ and was chosen for the role. This was her first appearance in a major Nollywood movie.

Kate Henshaw is famously known for her versatility in the movie industry, and she has starred in over 45 Nollywood movies.

In 2008, the actress won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the film ‘Stronger than Pain’.

MR EAZI (Musician)

Oluwatosin Ajibade- 31(born 19 July 1991), popularly known as Mr Eazi, is a Nigerian-born, Ghana-based singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur.

He is famously known for the Banku music, a fusion of sound he describes as a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.

He released his debut mixtape About to Blow in July 2013. However, He gained a massive international prominence following the release of the hit single “Skin Tight”.

His second mixtape Life Is Eazi, Vol. 1 – Accra To Lagos was released on 10 February 2017.

PETER OBI

Peter Gregory Obi -61 (19 July 1961) Peter was born in Onitsha. He attended Christ the King College, Onitsha, where he completed his secondary school education.





He was admitted to the University of Nigeria, in 1980, graduated with a B.A. (Hons) in philosophy in 1984.

He is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as the Governor of Anambra State three separate times from 2006 to 2014. In May 2022, he became the Labour Party candidate for President of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election.

MANUEL AKANJI (Footballer)

Manuel Obafemi Akanji-26 (19 July 1995) Akanji was born in Wiesendangen, Switzerland to a Swiss mother and a Nigerian father.

In 2021 he was called up to the national team for the 2020 UEFA European Championship, where the team created one of the main sensations of the tournament reaching the quarter-finals.

He currently plys his trade with German club, Borussia Dortmund.

Popcaan(Musician/Deejay)

Andrae Hugh Sutherland-34 (born 19 July 1988), popularly known as Popcaan, is a Jamaican deejay. He was born in St. Thomas, Jamaica and was raised in Portmore, Jamaica.

Singer and dancehall artist who gained fame for hits such as “Talk ‘Bout Me” and “Only Man She Want.” He was featured on both Pusha T’s Blocka and Kanye West’s Yeezus.

Popcaan has collaborated with a number of international artists, most notably Drake, Davido, Burna boy, Pusha T.

Owen Joyner – Actor

Owen Patrick Joyner- 22(born July 19, 2000) is an American actor.

He was born in Denver, Colorado to parents Dinah and Mike and grew up with an older sister. He also has six step-siblings.

Actor landed his breakthrough role as Crispo Powers on the television series 100 Things to Do Before High School when he was 12 years old.

He later appeared in films such as Knight Squad and The Veil. In 2020, he played the character Alex in the Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch-46 (born 19 July 1976) is an English actor. Best known for playing Sherlock Holmes on the crime drama series Sherlock.

He received an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Alan Turing in the film The Imitation Game and he had a supporting role in the Academy Award-winning film 12 Years a Slave.

In 2005, he received an Olivier Award nomination for his role as George Tesman in the Henrik Ibsen play Hedda Gabler.

Cumberbatch is known for movies such as Amazing Grace (2006), 12 Years a Slave (2013), 1917 (2019), The Courier (2020),The Power of the Dog (2021), Doctor Strange (2016) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

