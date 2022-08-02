Celebrity birthdays: Former VP, Namadi Sambo, Tom Brady, celebrate on August 2

August 2 is another day to celebrate and recognize some famous personalities who have their birthdays today.

Namadi Sambo

Mohammed Namadi Sambo GCON (born 2 August 1954) is a Nigerian politician who served as Vice President of Nigeria from 19 May 2010 to 29 May 2015 under the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

He also served as Governor of Kaduna State from 2007 to 2010.

Namadi was born on August 2, 1954, in Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria.

Beko Ransome-Kuti

Dr. Bekolari Ransome-Kuti (2 August 1940 – 10 February 2006)

He was a Nigerian medical doctor known for his work as a human rights activist.

Ransome-Kuti was born in Abeokuta, Nigeria. His mother, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti was popular for opposing indiscriminate taxation of women by the British colonial government.

He died on February 10, 2006, due to complications from lung cancer, aged 65. The state government honoured him with a statue in 2010, and a park, the Beko Ransome-Kuti Park, was named in his honour.

Ayden Mekus

(Born 2 August 2005)He is a short film and television actor who is recognized for having been cast in The Lilac Thief and Mr Strange.

He is also a social media influencer and has built a fanbase of more than 10 million followers on his personal TikTok account.

Tom Brady





Born Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. (born August 3, 1977) is an American football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League (NFL).

He spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, where he was a central contributor to the franchise’s dynasty from 2001 to 2019.

One of the most decorated and accomplished players in NFL history, Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time.

Festy Ebosele

Festy Oseiwe Ebosele (born August 2, 2002) is an Irish professional footballer who plays for Serie A club Udinese.

Ebosele was born in the town of Enniscorthy in County Wexford, Ireland to a Nigerian family.

He began playing football at a very young age for Moyne Rangers in 2010 before joining the academy of League of Ireland side Bray Wanderers when he was 14 years old. Two years later, in 2018, he signed for the English Championship side Derby County.

