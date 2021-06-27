Celebrities, top socialites grace Oyekanmi Eniola’s Bodybyenniie Spa opening

Beauty and body enhancement expert, Oyekanmi Eniola, took many people by surprise penultimate weekend as she floated two beauty stores: Bodybyenniie and Ennies Luxxe in the heart of Lagos State with top socialites within and outside the state registering their presence.

From entertainers to social media influencers, including actors and actresses, Osapa London Lekki, venue of the event was a beehive of activities as Eniola who was the cynosure of all eyes ensured that guests were well treated.

Sharing the story behind her beauty and spa experience, Eniola said she ventured into the business because she loves perfection and likes to makes women look beautiful in their skin, adding that when somebody likes to pay attention to how they appear and their skin, they will understand why it is necessary to take care of themselves.

Describing the experience as one of the best she has ever made, she disclosed that she could not wait to help women build their body confidence, insisting that with her exposure to different body enhancements from her various trips abroad and trainings, she would make a mark in the business.

“I ventured into enhancement business because I love perfection. We sell the safest and affordable products women can use to gain their body confidence and I’m glad I’ll be of help to so many women. Some of the services we offer include body spa treatments, intimate area steaming, and body waxing, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…