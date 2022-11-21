Celebrities, fans celebrate Davido as he clocks 30 years today

Some popular Nigerian celebrities and fans of multi award winning Afrobeat superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, have celebrated the music star on the occasion of his 30th birthday anniversary.

The singer who was born in Atlanta, United States, on November 21, 1992 to Osun State business mogul, Adedeji Adeleke and a late university lecturer, Veronica Adeleke, clocked 30 today.

To celebrate the music star’s special day, some celebrities and fans of the artiste have taken to social media platforms to pray and pour encomium on him on the occasion of his birthday.

Celebrating the superstar, a popular music star and signee under Davido’s record label, Peruzzi took to Twitter to send a goodwill message to his boss, describing him as the strongest human he knows.

He wrote, “The Strongest Human I Know. The Sun Will Shine Again, But I Dey With You Regardless of The Weather. Happy Birthday My Boss & Friend @davido 💙 For Life🤘🏾”

Popular celebrity barman and Davido’s close ally, Cubana Chief Priest also took to his official Instagram page to shower prayers on the ‘Fem’ crooner.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday 001. On the 30th floor, you shall feel love, peace and prosperity. No more sorrow my fellow. This is the will of God for you my Champion.”

Nigerian music artiste, Zlatan Ibile wrote on Instagram, “Happy 30th birthday KN ❤ ️. The strength you need at this moment will be bestowed on you by our good Lord. I appreciate you for all that you do. Thank you very much. God bless you.”

The fans of the music star were also not left behind as they trended the hashtag #Davido@30 on Twitter and prayed for the music star in their numbers.

A Twitter user @Sazzynice wrote: “May all the joy you have spread around come back to you a hundredfold. May you receive the greatest of joys and everlasting bliss. You are a gift yourself to Mankind, and you deserve the best of everything happy birthday DAVIDO THE KING OF AFROBEAT 👑 🐐 #DavidoAt30”

Another user @ ChrisSZN tweeted, “Happy birthday king🤴 , afrobeat himself,001, Ori Ade, the goat 🐐 of African music….we 30bg love you and we are wishing you well on your big day, keep being real king, we de for you💯..#DavidoAt30 ❤️🤴🐐”

“Happy Birthday 001 😇 We miss you Baddest 🥺 Continue to stay and stand strong 🫶🏾 #DavidoAt30 #30BG,” @Sagerichkid tweeted.

@_derae, “For everything you have ever lost, God will restore in multiple folds, there shall be no trials nor tribulations in your life anymore. Unlimited happiness, ever joyous heart and bountiful blessings, I pray for you now and forever 🤲🏾❤️#DavidoBig30 #DavidoAt30.”

Davido has however been off social media and is yet to make any public appearance since the death of his 3 years old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who tragically passed away on October 31, 2022 after drowning in a private swimming pool at the Banana Island residence of the celebrity.