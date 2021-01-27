Celebrations as Oyinlola turns 70 on February 3

Former Military Administrator of Lagos State and former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola will clock 70 years on February 3, 2021.

To celebrate the milestone, Gbenga Abiola, the chairman of the Planning Committee has announced a two-day event which will comply strictly with COVID-19 protocols. There will be a thanksgiving service at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos on February 3, 2021, at 11 am.

This will be followed by another Thanksgiving Service at the Oba Oyinlola Memorial Anglican Church, Okuku, on Saturday, February 6, at 10 am for well-wishers from Osun State and the environs.

Expected at the celebrations are leaders across the country including former presidents, governors, ex-governors, other political leaders, captains of industry and religious leaders of all persuasions.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, a reception earlier planned for the Harbour Point, Victoria Island Lagos and other social events earlier scheduled for Okuku, Osun State have been put off.

According to Abiola, the trajectory of Prince Oyinlola’s life gives reasons for celebrations. “He has seen all seasons, dry and wet. He lost his mother at the age of eight and became a complete orphan the following year. He joined the army as a private at the age of 18 and was commissioned an officer at the age of 20. He did not miss any promotion cycle until he retired in 1999, as a well-decorated Brigadier General.

“Very significantly, in his 30 years of military service, he participated in at least, five major operations without losing a finger.

“From holding a modest school certificate when he launched into the sea of life, the grace of God saw him attending four world-class universities home and abroad holding two masters degrees.

“He crowned his laurels with becoming a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“He was military administrator of Lagos State and civilian governor of Osun State. In both states, he left a legacy of selfless service and responsible leadership.”