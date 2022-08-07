Celebrations as Omisore gives daughter out in marriage

Wedding day is one of the most special days in a person’s life. From the first look of the bride and groom as they get ready to tie the knot, to the happiness on the faces of those at the wedding venue, as well as the slight dampness in the eyes of parents of the bride and groom, wedding day is that special occasion that parents long to actively participate in for their children. It is a day usually spiced with so much emotions.

This was the situation for former Osun State deputy governor and current National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore and his wife, Erelu Mojisola Omisore, the regent of Oisa of Ado-Ekiti, last Thursday, at the Christ Church, Warley Hill, Warley, Brentwood, Essex in the United Kingdom.

On that day, their daughter, Ololade, tied the nuptial knot with her soul mate, Folarin, son of Mr Ayodele Odunubi and Mrs Olamide Odunubi.

The ceremony, which was officiated by Reverend Stuart Hull, aside being a moment of fulfilment for Ololade and her hubby, also gave huge joy to the parents, especially, Senator Omisore and his wife, who had to let go one of their most prized gifts. Ololade is an alumna of the London School of Economics and Political Science where she graduated in law.

The apparently delighted parents of the bride couldn’t hide their feelings after the wedding. They were full of thanks to God for making the day possible and for them to be alive to witness their daughter’s day of joy.

Just as it is often said that there is no greater joy for parents than to see their little ones become grown up and ready to step into the next stage of life, the Omisores and their new in-laws took time to rain blessings on the newest couple, Mr and Mrs Folarin Odunubi, as they proceeded on the covenant journey. Much to the delight of family members, the couple also enjoyed the outpouring of good wishes from other guests gathered to witness the sacred exchange of marital vows.

