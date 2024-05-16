IN the rich tapestry of public service, few individuals embody the transformative power of dedication and perseverance like Jagunmolu Jamiu Akande Omoniyi. Born into modest beginnings on the 7th of May over five decades ago, Omoniyi’s journey from the humble beginnings of bricklaying to shaping skylines exemplifies the essence of resilience and vision. His formative years were steeped in the traditions of construction, learning the intricate nuances of the trade alongside his father, a seasoned bricklayer. This early exposure instilled in him a deep appreciation for craftsmanship and the tangible impact of infrastructure on communities. As fate would have it, Omoniyi’s path veered towards the realm of finance and economics, leading him to pursue a career as an Account Clerk at Berger Paints Nigeria Plc. His innate drive and ambition propelled him through the ranks to executive management positions, where he honed his skills in financial management and strategic planning. Armed with a wealth of experience and a steadfast commitment to excellence, Omoniyi ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing C2Q Property & Investment Company Limited. This marked the genesis of his illustrious career in real estate development, where he distinguished himself as a trailblazer in the industry.

His innovative approach and unwavering dedication caught the attention of the Dapo Abiodun-led administration, leading to his appointment to oversee the State Ministry of Housing. Under his visionary leadership, the Ogun State Ministry of Housing has witnessed a renaissance, marked by unprecedented achievements and transformative initiatives. Since assuming office in July 2019, Omoniyi has been steering the ministry with servant-like leadership, achieving commendable targets, fostering team unity, and driving revenue growth, thereby placing the Gateway State on the World-map. His tenure keeps being defined by the implementation of sterling housing projects, earning accolades from far and wide, notably for the groundbreaking GRA Regeneration scheme. This visionary initiative, hailed and endorsed by luminaries such as Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and revered monarchs in Egba Land, heralds a new era of urban development and represents a monumental stride towards improved housing development in the Gateway State.

In the annals of public service, there are echoes of legendary figures whose strides resonate with the unwavering dedication and mentorship exemplified by Jagunmolu. Much like the iconic leaders of yore, he embodies a spirit of guidance, teaching, and correction, nurturing the talents of the next generation with boundless generosity and wisdom. His leadership philosophy revolves around empowerment and trust, firmly believing in the potential of young minds to rise to the occasion. With every task he assigns, his sole motive is to inspire excellence and foster a culture of accountability, setting a shining example for aspiring leaders to emulate. All of these virtues are being exhibited again right from the formative stage of the GRA regeneration scheme which has brought all hands on the deck!

Even from residents in the Diaspora, the GRA Regeneration scheme, celebrated for its potential to launch smart cities in the heart of the state capital, received resounding accolades. They hailed the project’s inclusivity, which promises to accommodate commercial, residential, and institutional needs, transforming urban landscapes into vibrant hubs for living, working, and leisure. What more testimony should one expect on the scheme which aims to deliver world-class infrastructural facilities and a variety of housing options, including 4 to 5-bedroom units, in areas like Ibara and Idi-Aba? As an astute public official, Omoniyi prioritizes public-private partnerships to deliver affordable housing in Ogun State, ensuring a seamless allocation process and flexible payment plans. Under his leadership, the Ministry has delivered standard-built housing units in Kobape Phase 1-3, Kemta, and Ilaro, contributing to the state’s GDP and creating job opportunities for locally sourced artisans.

For Jagunmolu, this birthday serves as a moment of reflection and celebration, marking achievements in both personal and professional spheres. As we celebrate Omoniyi’s remarkable contributions as a Public Servant, let us offer a heartfelt prayer for his continued success and guidance in his noble endeavors. The Quranic verse 29:69 reminds us, “And those who strive for Us – We will surely guide them to Our ways. And indeed, Allah is with the doers of good.” In light of this divine promise; I, beseech Allah to bless Jagunmolu abundantly, guiding him along the path of equity, nobility, and righteousness.

May his dedication to serving the people of Ogun State be met with divine guidance and support, leading him to even greater heights of achievement and fulfilment. May Allah’s presence be felt in every step of his journey, illuminating his path with wisdom, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the common good.

Joel writes in from Abeokuta, Ogun State.

