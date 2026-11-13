Celebrating Nigeria’s six World Cup-winning coaches

Sporting Tribune’s TAOFEEK LAWAL, in this report, chronicles the roll call of the six Nigerian coaches who have lifted the World Cup trophies so far, which remains indelible in the history of Nigerian football.

Sebastian Broderick-Imasuen – 1985

The late Broderick-Imasuen blazed the trail in 1985 when he became the first Nigerian coach to ever win a World Cup trophy for Nigeria. A former international himself, having featured at the 1968 Summer Olympics, he led schoolboys like Nduka Ugbade (captain), Jonathan Akpoborie, Victor Igbinoba, Joseph Babatunde, Bella Momoh, Fatai Atere among others, to lift the inaugural 1985 FIFA U16 World Championship in China then known as the Kodak World Cup.

Nigeria defeated the defunct West Germany 2-0 in the final with goals from Jonathan Akpoborie and Victor Igbinoba at the Worker’s Stadium, Beijing, China, while Broderick-Imasuen, who passed away on January 3, 2024 at 85 became the pacesetter in Nigerian football as far as coaching is concerned.

The Nigerian youngsters mesmerised, dribbled and entertained the world crowning it with gold which is still a point of reference 41 years after. For their feat, Nigerian music legend, Chief Ebenezer Obey waxed a record in honour of the boys, praising them to the high heavens for making the country proud.

Among the products discovered by the late Edo State-born coach was Nduka Ugbade, who holds the record of being the first Nigerian player to lift a World Cup trophy. Ugbade went on to represent Nigeria at the 1987 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile as well as the 1989 edition held in Saudi Arabia.

Nigeria lost 0-2 to Portugal in the final in 1989 after their Damman Miracle exploits against the Soviet Union, while Ugbade was also part of the Super Eagles victorious team that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Akpoborie, who would later made his mark in the German Bundesliga with Hansha Rostock, Vfb Stuttgart, Vfl Wolfsburg, also played for the Super Eagles after his exploits in the age-group stage.

Fanny Ikhayere Amun – 1993

Ambassador Fanny Amun, a former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), became the second Nigerian coach to lift a World Cup trophy.

He led the Golden Eaglets to win the 1993 FIFA U17 World Cup in Japan defeating fellow Africans, the Black Starlets of Ghana 2-1 in the final.

He was also the coach of the U20 national team, the Flying Eagles at the 1995 African Youth Championship hosted by Nigeria.

A former Assistant Director in the Federal Ministry of Sports, Amun had stints with some clubs in the local league and is well respected for his views and comments on football.

He served as assistant coach to Bora Milutinovic at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. He also served as the chairman of the NFF fact-finding committee set up to probe the dismal performance of the Super Falcons at this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, resigning after submitting his report.

Amun’s products at Japan ‘93 included Kanu Nwankwo, Celestine Babayaro, Mobi Oparaku, Wilson Oruma, and Emmanuel Babayaro, among others who were part of the Atlanta 1996 Olympic gold-winning football team, the first by any African country.

Kanu later played for Ajax Amsterdam, Inter Milan, Arsenal and others winning laurels and crowned as Africa Footballer of the Year in 1996 and 1999, the first by any Nigerian player.

Yemi Tella – 2007

The late Tella became the third Nigerian coach to achieve the feat when Nigeria lifted the FIFA U17 World Cup in Korea in 2007. A grassroots coach and a former lecturer at the National Institute for Sports, Lagos, Tella led the likes of Chrisantus Macaulay, Dele Ajiboye, Lukman Haruna (skipper) and Gani Oseni, to beat Spain 3-0 via penalties after a stalemate in regulation time.

Tella died on October 20, 2007 after being diagnosed of lung cancer.

Macaulay won the Golden Boot award at the tournament.

One of Tella’s products, Lukman Haruna, later featured for the Flying Eagles at the FIFA U20 World Cup, as well as the Super Eagles at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Manu Garba – 2013

Garba became the fourth Nigerian coach to lift a World Cup trophy following the victory of the Golden Eaglets at the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2013.

Apart from leading Nigeria to win the global tournament, Garba also discovered the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Taiwo Awoniyi, who are still part of the Super Eagles setup till date.

Garba later coached the Flying Eagles to win the 2015 African U20 Nations Cup.

At the 2013 tournament, Iheanacho also emerged as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and top scorer at the cadet competition as Nigeria thrashed Mexico 3-0 in the final.

Emmanuel Amuneke – 2015

Amuneke, who assisted Garba-led technical crew in 2013, became the fifth Nigerian coach to become a World Cup-winning coach.

Under him, the Golden Eaglets won the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile, after defeating fellow West Africans, Mali, 2-0 in the final.

Undoubtedly, one of the best players to have played for Nigeria in the last century, Amuneke, was a gifted player who made a lasting impression during his playing days in the Super Eagles.

It was Amuneke who single-handedly won the 1994 AFCON for Nigeria with his brace against the Chipolopolo of Zambia, led by the legendary Kalusha Bwalya. He also featured at the 1994 World Cup, where Nigeria made her debut and ended as the most entertaining team and was rated as the fifth-best team in the world.

He also contributed to Nigeria winning the 1996 Olympic gold medal.

Amuneke led Nigeria to win the U17 World Cup, which Nigeria won for a record five times, and discovered Victor Osimhen, arguably the best Nigerian striker in the last decade, as well as Samuel Chukwueze, who plays for AC Milan.

Amuneke later coached Tanzania’s Taifa Stars to qualify for their first AFCON appearance in decades at the 2019 edition.

The 1994 Africa Footballer of the Year is the current head coach of Heartland of Owerri, now playing in the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Busari became the sixth Nigerian coach to lift a World Cup trophy for Nigeria.

Akeem Busari – 2026

Only last Sunday in Morocco, he led the Flamingos to win the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup following a 2-1 victory over Japan in the final.

Interestingly, Busari also made Nigeria the first African nation ever to win the Women’s World Cup trophy.

The Kwara State-born CAF A-licensed coach apart from winning the World Cup, no doubt was able to discover players like Kemi Adegbuyi, Bashiru Awawu, Chidi Harmony, Oluebube Umejiaku, Oluebube Umejiaku and Jane Ijirigho, among others who have all the attributes of becoming world-class players in the nearest future given their exploits at Morocco 2026.

“I’m a core grassroots coach because basically I work more in the grassroots before coming to the elite league. One thing that saddles my mind is development and how I would turn a player… Some people call me and said you’re an Arsene Wenger during those days in the 90s but it’s a passion for me. Because immediately I see an average player, I will say within three months, I’ll transform the player,” Busari, who is still the coach of Pacesetter Queens of Ibadan told Sporting Tribune.