Celebrating Nigeria at 65: Continental Hotels plan for future of Nigerian hospitality

Recently, Continental Hotels proudly joins millions of Nigerians in celebrating the nation’s journey of resilience, culture, and innovation as Nigeria celebrated its 65th Independence anniversary.

The Group General Manager, Continental Hotel Group, Mr Karl Hala, in a release said “Today is not only a celebration of our history but also a commitment to the future—a future where Nigerian hospitality stands tall as a beacon of African excellence.

He sad: “At Continental Hotels, we believe the strength of Nigeria lies in its people—an energetic, vibrant, and high-tech generation ready to redefine global hospitality.

“This is why we invest not just in buildings and infrastructure but also in developing Nigeria’s youth, championing authentic culture, and delivering farm-to-table experiences that showcase Nigerian cuisine on the world stage.

“This year has been marked by remarkable transformation for us:“In Abuja, we unveiled our Deluxe Rooms in Tower 2A, setting a new standard for comfort and style. Additionally, the Ladi Kwali Conference Centre now features advanced soundproof partitioning, reinforcing the capital’s position as a hub for global business.

“We have invested in WiFi 7 infrastructure across our hotels—the first of its kind in Nigerian hospitality—ensuring seamless, world-class connectivity for both business and leisure travellers.

– Across Abuja and Lagos, our wellness upgrades powered by Technogym include Nigeria’s first Group Cycle formats, Excite Live personalized training, and the innovative Selection 900 virtual strength coach, all of which are redefining fitness and lifestyle in Nigerian hospitality.

Abuja Continental was honored with the Capital City Excellence Award 2025, while Lagos Continental, a landmark in our nation’s commercial capital, proudly received the Timeless Elegance Award 2025.

Looking ahead, we are “Going Artisan All Out,” committing to authentic, sustainable farm-to-table dining that supports Nigerian farmers, promotes local agriculture, and delivers unforgettable experiences to travelers from around the world.

As Nigeria continues its transformation, so do we. Together, we are building a future where hospitality is more than just service—it embodies excellence, authenticity, and connection, proudly Nigerian and proudly African.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE