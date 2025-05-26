Celebrating Eric Famogun: A proven leader, rising star in Nigerian politics

By: Ayorinde Alex Olubusade

As Nigeria celebrates her future, the 27th of May marks not just a date in the calendar, but the birth of one of her finest sons — Comrade Eric Famogun. On this special day, we celebrate not only the gift of his life but also his profound impact on youth development, community leadership, and the hope he represents for a better political future.

Born a natural leader, Comrade Eric Famogun’s journey has been defined by purpose, passion, and people. He rose to prominence through service, distinguishing himself as a grassroots mobilizer, community stabilizer, and a visionary voice for youth empowerment. His tenure as the Youth President of Ondo Kingdom from 2016 to 2020 remains a benchmark in transformational youth leadership in the region.

During his 4-year stewardship, he redefined what it meant to lead by example. From empowerment programs that birthed entrepreneurs, to the facilitation of employment opportunities for dozens of youths, and the restoration of peace between rival youth groups, Eric Famogun led with wisdom beyond his years. These were not just initiatives — they were lifelines that changed narratives, rewrote destinies, and restored hope in community-based governance.

A leader among leaders, Comrade Eric is admired for his humility, generosity, and integrity — qualities often rare in the corridors of power. His conflict resolution acumen and unyielding belief in peaceful dialogue set him apart, making him not just a leader, but a unifier — a bridge between divides and a balm to volatile situations.

Beyond his grassroots exploits, Eric Famogun has carved an enviable path in the private sector. As Area Manager at Optimal Oil and Gas, he demonstrated efficiency, accountability, and strategic leadership, managing people and resources with remarkable clarity and excellence. His career success stands as a testament to his readiness for higher responsibilities and national service.

As we celebrate Comrade Eric Famogun today, we are reminded that Nigeria is not short of capable hands — she only needs to recognize and support them. In an era when the call for competent and ethical leadership is at an all-time high, Eric Famogun is not just a contender — he is the answer.

The future of governance in Ondo State and Nigeria at large requires minds like Eric’s — progressive, energetic, and deeply committed to public service. He has passed the tests of leadership at various levels and has emerged unblemished. His story is one of impact, inspiration, and immense potential. This birthday should mark not just another celebration, but a clarion call for political elevation.

To the people of Ondo Kingdom, and indeed Nigeria, this is the time to rally around tested and trusted young leaders. Comrade Eric Famogun has demonstrated efficacy in small capacities, imagine what he could do in larger ones. He deserves not just applause, but a platform. He needs not just celebration, but support — to bring his proven leadership to bear on a broader stage.

As we toast to his achievements, we also shine a light on his future. The road to political office should not be paved with struggle for a man of his track record. It should be a coronation of credibility, a reward for responsibility, and a step forward for Nigerian democracy.

Happy Birthday to a cerebral, committed, and compassionate leader. Comrade Eric Famogun, your story is still being written, and the best chapters are yet to come. The nation watches, and the people believe — because you have not only led, you have earned the right to lead again, and at higher levels.

Ayorinde Alex Olubusade

General Secretary; Ekimogun Youths Connect.

Lead Consultant at Flymatas Business Management Consult.