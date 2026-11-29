Reaching the remarkable milestone of 75 years is a cause for profound gratitude, but celebrating Sir Folu Olamiti on his diamond-and-a-half jubilee is nothing short of celebrating a living institution, an iconic editor, and one of the finest news hunters Nigerian journalism has ever produced.

The Quintessential News Hound

Long before the era of digital alerts and instant feeds, Sir Folu Olamiti mastered the raw, relentless art of newsgathering.

He was, in every sense of the phrase, a consummate news hound, blessed with an uncanny instinct for where the real story lay, the tenacity to dig beneath official narratives, and the courage to bring hidden truths to the front page.

In the newsroom, his nose for news was legendary. He understood that journalism’s highest calling was not passive reporting, but active, fearless investigation that held power to account and gave voice to the ordinary citizen.

Whether chasing breaking political developments or unearthing deep-seated societal issues, his rigour, speed, and insistence on factual accuracy set a gold standard for reportage across the country.

A Towering Legacy at the Nigerian Tribune

It was this extraordinary mastery of the craft that propelled him to the pinnacle of the profession at the Nigerian Tribune. Serving as Editor during some of Nigeria’s most turbulent and defining socio-political eras, Sir Olamiti led from the front. He wielded the editorial chair with resolute strength, depth, fearless patriotism, and an unshakeable commitment to press freedom, turning the Tribune into a must-read daily powerhouse.

His visionary leadership and deep understanding of newspaper operations later earned him the prestigious role of Executive Director of Publications.

In that capacity, he seamlessly bridged editorial excellence with strategic institutional growth, safeguarding the paper’s historic legacy while mentoring the next wave of media leadership.

The Master Mentor

Beyond the scoops, the gripping headlines, and the executive accolades, Sir Olamiti’s most enduring monument is the army of journalists he raised. To generations of reporters, sub-editors, and columnists, he was far more than a boss, he was a teacher, a challenger, and a father figure.

He possessed a rare, generous spirit that delighted in the growth of others.

He taught young reporters how to cultivate sources, verify facts under pressure, and write with clarity and conviction. Today, the Nigerian media landscape is populated by managing directors, celebrated editors, and award-winning journalists who proudly trace their professional DNA back to his tutelage and the profound tradition of excellence inherent in the Tribune. His newsroom was a crucible of excellence, and his protégés remain his greatest living legacy.

A Life of Grace, Faith, and Distinction

Outside the high-octane world of deadlines and print runs, Sir Olamiti has lived a life anchored in deep Christian faith, humility, and community service.

As a respected Knight of the Anglican Church, he has consistently demonstrated that professional toughness and personal grace can walk hand in hand.

At 75, Sir Folu Olamiti stands tall as a quintessential gentleman of the press, a trailblazer whose integrity remained unbowed, whose instincts sharpened a generation, and whose passion for truth never dimmed.

Happy 75th Birthday, Sir Folu! May the Almighty reward your decades of selfless service with robust health, boundless joy, and the enduring fulfilment of seeing the seeds you planted in Nigerian journalism continue to flourish for generations to come.