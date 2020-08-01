Celebrate Sallah with moderation, Wole Oke advises Muslims

The member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Honourable Busayo Wole Oke, has urged the Muslim faithful in the constituency to celebrate the important pillar of Islam with moderation.

In a statement made available to newsmen to commemorate this year’s Sallah celebration, Hon Oke reminded the Muslims that though the celebration of the festival was imperative, it should be done in line with the current mood of the nation with reference to COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the globe.

The Federal lawmaker stated that it was important to abide by the government regulations on the coronavirus pandemic in order to stay alive.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker stated that he was “always happy with the level of religious tolerance in the South-West, which makes any religious celebration in the geo-political zone a collective one among the people of different faiths.”

He said that this was one of the reasons why religious crisis was a rarity in the zone as there was hardly a family where there is no admixture of different faiths.

Oke appealed to Islamic faithful to always remember to extend a hand of fellowship to the less-privileged members of the society who cannot afford the celebration of the festival with their desired needs.

He reminded the Muslim that the festival should be a period of sober reflection and a veritable time to show and radiate love to fellow human beings.

The Federal lawmaker also reminded them how important it was for them to pray for their leaders in various positions of authority.

According to him, “I am always happy with the level of religious tolerance among my people. This is perhaps the reason why there is no religious crisis among us

“I will recommend exportation of such level of tolerance to other geo-political zones of our dear country in the interest of peace, tranquillity and overall development.

“My people should celebrate the festival with moderation and according to the state government guidelines on COVID-19 pandemic in order for them to continue to stay alive.

“It is my prayer that despite the glaring hardships brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, you will all celebrate more Eid-el-Kabirs in life.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE