Controversial Nigerian musician Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable, has said the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) should not judge him by his looks.
The singer, in a viral video, said he has collected the sun of #5M to perform at the show, he and Pasuma will be available.
He made the statement in a trending video posted on TikTok.
Portable said the church should not judge him by his looks, saying he is also a son of God.
Recall earlier; the event flier went viral on social media where popular Fuji singer Pasuma, May-Shua and Portable were listed as invited artists to perform at the celestial church event.
Watch video below:
