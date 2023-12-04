Controversial Nigerian musician Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable, has said the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) should not judge him by his looks.

The singer, in a viral video, said he has collected the sun of #5M to perform at the show, he and Pasuma will be available.

He made the statement in a trending video posted on TikTok.

Portable said the church should not judge him by his looks, saying he is also a son of God.

Recall earlier; the event flier went viral on social media where popular Fuji singer Pasuma, May-Shua and Portable were listed as invited artists to perform at the celestial church event.

