Cede LAUTECH to one state, Alaafin counsels Oyo, Osun govts

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has suggested that Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, be ceded to either Oyo or Osun as the solution to the lingering crisis between the two owner states.

The foremost Yoruba traditional ruler gave the advice on Tuesday when he received members of the new executive of Oyo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Oyo town. The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Oyo State NUJ Chairman, Ademola Babalola, led members of the new executive on a courtesy visit to the Alaafin in his palace.

Oba Adeyemi said that the lingering crisis would continue unabated unless the two states reached a compromise on a lasting solution to the problem.

“On LAUTECH, is it possible for two men to marry one woman at the same time without a problem? No. The two states will have to sit down together and adopt the necessary solution.

“These are two states with different educational policies and political affiliation. The best way to resolve this crisis is to cede the institution to one of the states,” he said.

Oba Adeyemi attributed the impasse between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to a disconnect between the duo, urging them to honour every agreement reached.

“The problem of the Federal Government and ASUU has to do with a disconnect between the duo. It is good that the two parties always honour whatever agreement reached to avoid unnecessary crisis,” he said.

The monarch noted that for democracy to thrive in the country, political and traditional leaders at all level must be able to stand criticism.

According to the paramount ruler, most leaders in Nigeria do not like criticism, describing it as very unfortunate for democratic development in the country.

“Our leaders, either political or traditional must be able to take criticism if we really want democracy to thrive in Nigeria. There is no country in the world running the type of constitution we are running in Nigeria.

“When people criticize me, I sit down and think if what they are criticising me for is true or false, and I adjust,” he said.

The monarch lauded the contributions of journalists to national growth and development in spite of the dangers attached to the profession.

Oba Adeyemi said that the media as the fourth estate of the realm had made a tremendous impact in moving the country forward.

“I have also benefited and made a name through the media. I am aware of what you face in the course of discharging your duty. Many journalists have been castigated and even detained,” Alaafin said.

Earlier, Babalola thanked the monarch for his support towards upholding the image of the Yoruba nation, describing him as a monarch of note in the country.

“There is no journalist in Oyo State that has not passed through this palace at one time or the other for story or research. The fatherly role you have been giving to journalists in the last few decades is much appreciated,” he said.

Babalola pointed out that the purpose of the courtesy visit was to inform the monarch of activities lined up to celebrate the 100 days in office of the new Oyo NUJ executives

“We decided to pay royal homage to the Alaafin in appreciation of his support to the union and to receive royal blessing upon the programmes lined up for the celebration of the 100 days in office of the new NUJ executives.

“We were elected on Dec. 18, 2019, and we will be celebrating our 100 days in office in the next ten days. We thank the Alaafin for providing the kind of leadership Nigeria needs, particularly for the Yoruba Nation,” Babalola said.

The state NUJ chairman said that some traditional rulers in Yoruba land had been relegated to the background, but Alaafin had sustained the place of the Yoruba traditional institution in the country.

