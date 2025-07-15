World News

Ceasefire: Trump threatens ‘severe tariffs’ on Russia

Rowland Kpakete
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin,

US President, Donald Trump has warned that the country will impose harsh tariffs on Russia. He says this will be done if a ceasefire deal to end the war in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

Trump made the remarks on Monday while hosting NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House.

“We’re very, very unhappy with them,” Trump said about Russia. “And we’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days.”

He added that the tariffs could reach “about 100%”.

Despite the warning, Trump said the focus of the day’s discussions was on military support for Ukraine.

The two leaders announced a new agreement under which European countries will buy US weapons to send to Ukraine.

(ABC News)

