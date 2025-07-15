Ceasefire: Trump threatens ‘severe tariffs’ on Russia

US President, Donald Trump has warned that the country will impose harsh tariffs on Russia. He says this will be done if a ceasefire deal to end the war in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

Trump made the remarks on Monday while hosting NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House.

“We’re very, very unhappy with them,” Trump said about Russia. “And we’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days.”

He added that the tariffs could reach “about 100%”.

Despite the warning, Trump said the focus of the day’s discussions was on military support for Ukraine.

The two leaders announced a new agreement under which European countries will buy US weapons to send to Ukraine.

