Ceasefire: Trump threatens ‘severe tariffs’ on Russia

US President, Donald Trump has warned that the country will impose harsh tariffs on Russia. He says this will be done if a ceasefire deal to end the war in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.
Trump made the remarks on Monday while hosting NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House.
“We’re very, very unhappy with them,” Trump said about Russia. “And we’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days.”
He added that the tariffs could reach “about 100%”.
Despite the warning, Trump said the focus of the day’s discussions was on military support for Ukraine.
The two leaders announced a new agreement under which European countries will buy US weapons to send to Ukraine.
(ABC News)
