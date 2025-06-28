CDS Musa to Nigerians: Use social media for public vigilance, intelligence sharing

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has called on Nigerians to use social media responsibly to promote public vigilance and intelligence sharing as part of efforts to combat extremism, terrorism, and insecurity across the country.

CDS Musa made this call while speaking in Maiduguri on Saturday at a one-day Multi-Sector Conference on Countering Extremist Ideology, Insurgency, and Terrorism.

He urged participants, especially students, to harness social media for public vigilance, knowledge, promoting peace, supporting security forces, and countering misinformation that fuels extremist narratives.

The CDS explained the role of citizens in national security, noting that security agencies cannot be everywhere at once.

He urged the public to be alert and share intelligence that could help prevent attacks.

“Silence is no longer an option. The people are critical stakeholders in intelligence gathering. Sometimes, all it takes is one phone call to make the difference,” he stated.

The Defence Chief also announced the formal inauguration of the Student Against Violent Extremism (SAVE 1 and 2) Task Forces, describing the initiative as a step toward building a network of young peace ambassadors dedicated to countering radicalisation at the grassroots.

With over 70% of the North-East’s population being youths, he said their role is vital in reclaiming communities from violence and promoting unity.

“Students are the torchbearers of new values. Through peaceful advocacy, peer influence, research, and collaboration with security agencies, you can help shield your schools and communities from indoctrination, radicalism, and insurgency,” General Musa said.

He told the new SAVE members, “Walk the talk. Be the examples you seek in others. Lead with integrity, commitment, and courage.”

CDS Musa commended President Bola Tinubu for his Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said is helping to restore normalcy and rebuild lives in the North-East.

He also praised the governors of Borno and Yobe states for their support of security operations in the region.

Despite recent deadly attacks, General Musa expressed optimism about the future. “Do not despair,” he said.

“Let it strengthen your resolve to defeat terror. Let us use social media, TV, and radio to counter extremist narratives and promote peace. The future is bright when the youth rise for peace.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

