CDS Musa calls for border fencing to tackle insecurity

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa on Tuesday, canvassed for good governance at local level and the fencing of Nigeria’s border as a means of tackling insecurity in the country.

Gen Musa made the submission in a keynote address delivered at the inaugural Voice of Nigeria (VON) forum themed: “Renewed Hope Agenda: Citizens’ Engagement and National Security” held in Abuja.

According to him, “I look at the aspect of good governance which is critical for dividends of democracy and local government autonomy. These are aspects that will help secure our country.

“Do we have a comprehensive database as Nigerians? We need a census that will capture every Nigerian in the world, not only in Nigeria. If you go abroad and commit a crime, you will be caught because there is a database to fall back on.

“Border management is very critical. We have had countries that because of the level of insecurity in their country had to fence their borders. If you mentioned this in Nigeria people will say this is impossible.

“Pakistan fenced 1,350 kilometers of border with Afghanistan that was the only time they had peace. Saudi Arabia and Iraq, a 1,400 km border, are completely fenced.

“Can we start thinking of fencing our border, we have 1,500 with the Niger Republic, 1,900 kilometers with Cameroon. Chad is there, all over us we are surrounded by francophone countries. The Sahel is heating up; if the Sahel falls it is Nigeria that they are interested in.”

Gen Musa reiterated the need for national unity and citizen collaboration to overcome Nigeria’s security challenges.

He pointed out that Nigeria remained resilient despite threats and negative narratives.

According to him, “No one will come from outside to liberate Nigeria. If the military fails, the nation fails, but Nigeria will not fail.

“Nigeria is blessed with abundant mineral and natural resources, but unless we work together as a people, we will not realise the full potential of this great nation.”

He stressed the critical role of the media in combating misinformation and disinformation, warning that the spread of falsehoods undermines national cohesion.

He said victory is only possible in the ongoing fight against insecurity through public cooperation.

According to him, “We live in a time where people celebrate failure. Some don’t understand that when the economy collapses, everyone is affected; they have failed too, it is the silence of citizens that enables terrorists to thrive. Ask yourself, who is feeding them? Who supplies their ammunition? Do you want to become a refugee in your own country?

In his remarks, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, pointed out national security was not the duty of security agencies alone but a shared responsibility.

He said the national security architecture has been revamped through the use of data, technology, and intelligence to tackle security challenges across the country.

Represented by the Director of Legal Services at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Zakari Mijinyawa, he said over 1, 200 kidnapped victims have been rescued in the last one year by security agencies.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bolstering internal security and ensuring that perpetrators of violence face justice both within and beyond Nigeria’s borders.

The NSA revealed that over 1,000 illegal refineries have been dismantled by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), while land border surveillance has improved by over 60%.

He commended the bravery of Nigeria’s security forces and community volunteers, including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, for their critical role in liberating communities and rescuing victims of violence and abduction.

He emphasised the crucial role of the media in fostering unity, urging journalists to uphold national interest through responsible reporting. “Responsible journalism is a national duty,” he said, cautioning against the spread of misinformation and fake news.

Addressing Nigeria’s youth, Ribadu called on them to take active leadership roles in shaping the nation’s future. “The time to lead is now, not tomorrow,” he said, encouraging young people to use their platforms and talents to promote peace, vigilance, and national cohesion.

He commended VON and the Ministry of Information for organising the forum, calling for deeper collaboration between the federal government, states, and civil society in advancing national security dialogue and engagement.

“This forum is timely, as it allows citizens to hear directly from their leaders and to counter the flood of misinformation. Some wish to see Nigeria disintegrate; we must never allow that.”

He urged Nigerians to support the military, especially those who have suffered permanent injuries or paid the ultimate price defending the nation.

“Our soldiers are heroes. Many have lost limbs, lives, and loved ones. They have sacrificed so we can enjoy the democracy we have today. We must never forget them.

“When a soldier dies and you rejoice, when your nation’s security collapses, you no longer have a home.

“No country is without security challenges, but other nations are protecting their borders, their people, and their integrity. We must do the same. Let us tell our own stories; no one else should define us. Together, we shall build a united Nigeria that works.

This came just as the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris described the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the best thing in the anal of the country, saying that no government has achieved what the administration had achieved in the last two years.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister pointed out that the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in just two years were evidence of visionary and courageous leadership.

The Minister pointed out that the forum was not merely a policy talk shop but a deliberate platform to harmonise policy perspectives with the lived experiences of ordinary Nigerians.

According to him, “No preceding government has ever achieved what the Tinubu administration has achieved in two years: first, the courage to vanquish the monster of oil subsidy and the forex racket, and then massive road infrastructure, an unprecedented students’ loans scheme, and the Credit Corp, indeed, policies that are re-stimulating confidence in our young population.”

The Minister who stated that the Tinubu administration’s policies were beginning to yield tangible outcomes urged for a little patience for the full dividend of democracy coming in multiple folds

According to him, “after a stormy start, food prices are falling, even as we are stemming the tide of insecurity, while the impact of governance, for the first time in decades, is making a new headway through the local government autonomy, the creation of ministries for regional development, and the biggest boost in agriculture – the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.”

“With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the voices are audibly uniting in further support of a man of vision and courage.”

While underscoring the core objective of the national dialogue, the minister described national unity and citizen trust as the foundations of national security.

According to him, “There can be no national security without national unity. And there can be no unity without trust. In times of uncertainty and insecurity, our greatest weapon is not force. It is trust between the governed and those who govern”.

He pointed out that the Renewed Hope Agenda is grounded in citizen participation and engagement, where every Nigerian “must feel, be seen, heard, and valued.”

The Minister commented on the Voice of Nigeria, VON for its renewed mandate and evolving role as more than a broadcaster.

According to him, “VON is not just broadcasting news, but shaping narratives and forging national identity… ensuring that, whether it is in Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, or English, whether in Berlin or Birnin Kebbi, the voice of Nigeria is heard, respected, and trusted echoing authoritatively from within a united people and secured Territory”.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of VON, mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, said that the forum was part of his strategic vision to create a platform for a robust national engagement with a view to finding lasting solutions to security challenges in the country.

He stated that under his leadership, VON had created three new units designed to strengthen editorial integrity, improve accountability, and rebuild public trust in its contents.

