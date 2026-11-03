CDS attributes rise in Nigeria’s crude oil production to improved maritime security

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has attributed the increase in Nigeria’s crude oil production to 1.84 million barrels per day to improved maritime security and the Nigerian Navy’s efforts to curb pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft.

Oluyede said the Navy’s enhanced presence at sea and intelligence-driven operations had significantly reduced criminal activities in the maritime domain, resulting in greater stability in oil production and increased government revenue.

The CDS spoke on Tuesday at the Chief of the Naval Staff Annual Retreat 2026, held at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja.

He said Nigeria’s crude oil production rose from an average of 1.4 million barrels per day in October 2025 to 1.84 million barrels per day in September 2026, representing the country’s highest sustained output since April 2020.

According to him, the increase in production also translated into improved national earnings, with crude oil revenue rising from $8.11 billion in the first quarter of 2026 to $9.39 billion in the second quarter, representing a 15.78 per cent increase.

“Through enhanced sea presence and intelligence-driven operations, you have significantly reduced pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft. Particularly, the Navy’s intense enforcement has translated into oil production stability and financial recovery for Nigeria,” he said.

The CDS commended the Chief of the Naval Staff and personnel of the Nigerian Navy for their contributions to the nation’s economic recovery, noting that maritime security remained critical to national development.

Oluyede also praised the Navy’s role in joint military operations with the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force to tackle terrorism, insurgency and other criminal activities across the country.

He said the Navy’s strategic deployments and collaborative operations had helped secure critical waterways, disrupt criminal logistics networks and neutralise insurgent elements.

He particularly highlighted the role of the Navy’s Special Boat Service in the rescue of kidnapped students and teachers in Orire town, Oyo State, in July 2026, after 56 days in captivity.

“Specifically, the elite Special Boat Service of the Navy demonstrated tactical precision in the rescue of the kidnapped students and teachers at Orire town in Oyo State in July 2026 after 56 days in captivity, dealing a decisive blow to criminality,” he said.

Oluyede also commended the Navy for its swift deployment of personnel and specialised equipment to the difficult terrain of Igbokoda swamp during the rescue operation at the crash site of the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft.

He said the operation demonstrated the Service’s readiness to protect Nigerian lives across challenging terrains.

The CDS maintained that the Navy’s commitment remained essential to sustaining national security and regional maritime stability, adding that its contributions aligned with his military strategic philosophy of adopting a whole-of-government approach to addressing security challenges.

On the significance of the retreat, Oluyede described the annual gathering as an important platform for strategic reflection and assessment of the Navy’s performance.

He said the forum would provide an opportunity to review the Service’s strategies, doctrines and operational structures, adding that its theme, “Appraisal of Nigerian Navy Commands for Enhanced Operational Effectiveness,” was particularly relevant to the country’s security needs.

“I look forward to getting feedback on strategies that will particularly reinforce the synergy in our joint operations across the country towards effectively combating security threats,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, said the retreat provided an opportunity to review operational performance, assess progress towards achieving institutional objectives and establish priorities for the coming year.

He said the gathering would also enable the Navy to evaluate its institutional capabilities and ensure that its activities remained consistent with its constitutional responsibilities.

Abbas stressed that the deliberations must go beyond reviewing past activities and focus on establishing a clear strategic direction for the next operational year.

He said the Navy’s priorities and operational plans must reflect emerging security threats and align with the strategic direction of the Federal Government, particularly the National Threat Assessment and the Five-Year National Defence and Security Operations Plan, which is being finalised.

The Naval Chief recalled that after assuming office in 2025, he outlined his strategic priorities during his maiden meeting with Principal Staff Officers, Flag Officers Commanding, Commanding Officers and other senior commanders.

He said the priorities, covering operations, administration and discipline, were subsequently articulated in his Strategic Directives 2026.

According to him, the directives established six strategic objectives aimed at strengthening operational readiness, fleet sustainability, human capital development, institutional governance and maritime security operations.

He explained that the directives also identified key areas of development, including operations, fleet renewal, infrastructure, logistics, personnel administration, training, technology and inter-agency cooperation.

“These provide a framework for translating our strategic objectives into measurable outcomes towards achieving a secure, safe and prosperous maritime environment, while contributing to the national security, development and prosperity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Abbas said achieving the objectives would require sustained commitment, effective leadership and regular assessment of progress across the various commands.

He added that the retreat was convened to review the implementation of the Strategic Directives and objectively assess the performance of the Navy’s commands over the past year.

The CNS urged participants to focus on the actual impact of their activities on operational effectiveness and personnel administration rather than merely documenting programmes undertaken and resources expended.

He charged the commanders to identify areas of achievement, performance gaps and institutional constraints while proposing practical and sustainable solutions.

The CNS also emphasised the need for greater coordination among commands, noting that the overall effectiveness of the Navy depended on how well its various formations worked together towards achieving common objectives.

He urged participants to develop clear priorities, realistic targets and actionable recommendations supported by defined responsibilities and measurable performance indicators to strengthen implementation and accountability.

The Naval Chief expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his vision, support and commitment to strengthening the Nigerian Navy and advancing national security.

“His continued support remains invaluable to our efforts towards securing the nation’s maritime domain and contributing to national development and prosperity,” he said.