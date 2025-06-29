CDCFIB recruitment: How to prepare, apply for Immigration, NSCDC, others

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, 26 June, announced a new date for the commencement of the 2025 recruitment exercise for four major paramilitary agencies under the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), shifting the portal opening from Thursday, June 26, to Monday, July 14, 2025.

Tribune Online had earlier reported the update on the change in the recruitment portal and its new opening date, noting that the official application address for interested candidates is now recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng.

Application Timeline

The official application portal will go live on Monday, 14 July 2025, and will remain open for three weeks.

Eligibility Requirements

Candidates must be Nigerian citizens by birth and be between the ages of 18 and 35 in order to be considered for the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services recruitment exercise in 2025.

Additionally, there are particular physical prerequisites. Male applicants must have a minimum height of 1.65 meters and a minimum chest measurement of 0.87 metres. Female candidates must be at least 1.60 metres tall.

Candidates must be free of criminal convictions and financial misconduct of any kind.

All applicants must also undergo and pass a medical fitness test at a facility authorised by the government to ensure they fulfill the requirements for basic health and physical standards necessary for service.

Note: One Application Only

The board has cautioned that each applicant must apply to only one agency. Submitting multiple applications will lead to automatic disqualification.

Education Requirements

Candidates must have at least a senior secondary school diploma with four or five credits, including math and English. Nonetheless, applicants with more advanced degrees—such as NCE, OND, HND, or bachelor’s degrees in technical trades, law, or medicine—are also encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

Visit the portal:

recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng



Register:

Click “Start Application” and use a valid email, phone number, and password.

Pick your service and cadre:

Apply to one agency only—NSCDC, NIS, NCoS, or FFS—to avoid automatic disqualification.

Enter your details:

Fill in personal info and education, then upload:

Passport photo, birth certificate/NIN, educational and professional licences, medical certificate, national ID.

Review & submit:

Double‑check all entries and submit.

Download your slip:

Save or print the acknowledgement slip—it’s your proof of application.



How to prepare

With the portal live from Monday, July 14, 2025, to early August, early preparation is key:

Gather all required documents (ID, certificates, licences, medical fitness).



Ensure you meet age, height, and physical standards.



Decide on your preferred agency and matching cadre.



Sharpen your CBT skills and get in good shape.



Watch out for bogus communications—only trust official updates.



Key Tips: Avoid Common Pitfalls