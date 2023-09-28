The Coalition of Civil Society Networks (CCSN) is advocating strict compliance with the Economic and Financial Crimes Act of 2004 in the appointment of a substantive chairman for the Commission.

This comes in response to rumours regarding the nomination of Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede as the EFCC chairman, which the Coalition believes violates the Act.

The CCSN Coordinator, Umar Ibrahim, stated in a release that Barr. Olukoyede is allegedly being positioned as the next EFCC chairman under President Tinubu’s administration.

“However, Barr. Olanipekun Olukoyede’s legal background renders him ineligible, as the EFCC Act of 2004 clearly stipulates that the Executive Chairman must come from a security or law enforcement background, such as the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or its equivalent (Section 2 of the Act).

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should consider the international recognition and respect that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has earned and avoid appointing someone who lacks the necessary competence and qualifications for this role.

“There are concerns that his appointment might necessitate amendments to the EFCC Act, which could jeopardise the agency’s investigative nature.

Bringing someone with no investigative experience to oversee an organisation primarily focused on investigations would be ill-advised.”

Barr. Olukoyede was confirmed as the Secretary of the EFCC on November 28, 2018. He was subsequently suspended alongside Mr Ibrahim Magu due to infractions revealed by the Justice Ayo Salami panel, including the improper allocation of forfeited properties without presidential approval and mismanagement of various assets during their leadership.

