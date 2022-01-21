CCII urges Oyo govt, kingmakers to hasten installation of new Olubadan

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has urged the Oyo State Government and the Ibadan kingmakers to rev up the process of installing the new Olubadan of Ibadan in order to have a smooth celebration of the Ibadan Cultural Festival scheduled for March this year.

President-General of CCII, Yemisi Adeaga, made this known while briefing journalists on activities lined up for this year’s Ibadan Cultural Festival.

Recall that there has been controversy over the succession to the throne of Olubadan following the death of Oba Saliu Adetunji, the 41st Olubadan.

Adeaga, further noted that all issues relating to the emergence of the new Olubadan would soon be addressed, stating that all Ibadan sons and daughters will have cause to smile at the end of everything.

The CCII President-General stated that this year’s cultural festival calendar was already concluded before the departure of the late monarch, saying that the programme was to promote culture, tradition and developmental program that has already taken place in Ibadanland.

“The festival would showcase to the world that Ibadan is made up of great men and women and people of great standard in terms of human capacity and developmental project.”

He also informed that the 10-day programme includes: Oke’badan parade and cultural display, special jummah service, amala day, a royal visit to Olubadan, and Ibadan indigenous musician night among others.

In a bid to allow every Ibadan indigene to have access to up-to-date information about the festival, CCII has launched a website: www.Ibadanculturalfestival.com. The President-General, therefore called on all sons and daughters home and abroad to try as much as possible to visit the website to have first-hand information about the upcoming programme.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…CCII urges Oyo govt CCII urges Oyo govt

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…CCII urges Oyo govt CCII urges Oyo govt