CCII holds election, re-elects Ajewole as President General

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) have re-elected Chief Sulaimon Ajeniyi Ajewole as its President General for another term.

The election was held at Ibadan House, Oke-Aremo, on Friday.

Ajewole secured a total of 86 votes to return as CCII President, while Samson Taiwo scored a total of 24 votes.

ALSO READ: Court vacates existing order as CCII set to elect new officers

Muinat Olowookere scored 81 to emerge as the Chief Whip after defeating Adebola Awotoye, who polled 31 votes.

The internal auditor Oyewale Oyerinde, who was unopposed, polled 112 votes.

Folasade Olayiwola polled 81 votes to emerge as Social Secretary after defeating Temitope Awotunde, who scored 29 votes.

Akinsola Ige polled 81 votes to emerge as Legal Adviser while Akinsumbo Akande polled 30 votes.

Kola Olomide polled 76 votes to emerge as Publicity Secretary after he defeated Paul Akano, who scored 35 votes.

Sulemon Iyanda Raufu polled 85 votes to emerge as the 2nd Assistant Secretary General after he defeated Tunde Oladimeji who scored 23 votes and Olukunmi Ojedele, who scored 3 votes.

Ismail Kunle Shodeinde polled 87 and defeated Ismail Kayode Salawu who scored 24 to emerge as 1st Assistant Secretary General.

Oyasogo Olumuyiwa scored at total of 89 votes to emerge as Financial Secretary after he defeated Bamidele Olabiyi 23.

Caleb Akande scored a total of 84 votes to emerge as Treasurer after he defeated Gbadamosi Bamidele who scored 28 votes.

Adetokunbo Ayobami Subair polled 109 votes to emerge as Secretary General.

Amoo Sunday polled 69 votes to emerge as 2nd Vice President General after he defeated Bashir Omotosho who scored 40 votes.

Oyebamiji Soladoye secured 109 votes to emerge as the 1st Vice President General.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Dr Mojeed Lawal, while speaking, described the election as free and fair.

Ajewole, in his reaction, thanked all indigenes of Ibadan for giving him the opportunity to serve for another term.