CCIC marks 40th anniversary with business grants, empowerments

As part of the activities marking the 40th anniversary of the Christ Chapel International Churches (CCIC), the church has expressed its commitment to provide succour for the underprivileged in the society as well as cater for their pressing needs.

The chairman of the church council, Reverend Dan Ibekwe made this known at the media briefing of the 40th anniversary and the commencement of the 2022 annual camp meeting, adding that, “the church in the past 40 years has reached out to thousands of people by providing relief materials and food for them in order to address the social ills of the society.

Ibekwe said: “The church has been a strong advocate to change the attitudinal disposition of Nigerians and also eliminate social vices through several programmes aimed at helping the people to shun improper conduct in the society.”

Tribune Church News gathered that the major highlight of the 40th anniversary celebration with the theme, “Possessing your promised land” is the 2022 Camp meeting, which will commence from October 25 to 30, in Surulere, Lagos.

He stated that several programmes have been planned in order to not only commemorate the anniversary, but also to impact lives and organisations.

The chairman of the 40th anniversary committee, Pastor Niyi Odetayo, said that the “The church will be giving out one million naira to 10 entrepreneurs in order to support their businesses. The grant is mainly for members of the church who have established businesses and need small support to expand their business operations.

Odetayo added that the church is also providing solar-powered electricity for the Bode Thomas Police Station in its efforts to combat crime, adding that “The solar-powered energy and one kilowat of solar inverter will enable the police facility perform basic operations due to the incessant power outage in the country.”

He noted that the Community Primary School in Muritala Animasaun area in Surulere, Lagos, will also be a major beneficiary of the church with a borehole facility to provide water for the school community.

He also said the church will also embark on the distribution of food stff items to the people as part of the anniversary celebration. The food materials according to him are meant to cushion the effects of high cost of food items for the people.

