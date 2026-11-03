CCDI lauds Taraba’s education development agenda, seeks West Bank support

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has commended the vision of Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State in prioritising education, thereby laying a solid foundation for a bright future for the state as a tier of government and for the residents, old and young.

In a press statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Monday, the Permanent Representative of the CCDI to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Olufemi Aduwo, declared that the laudable investment of the administration of Kefas in the education sector is fundamental not only to the long-term prosperity of Taraba but also to the competitiveness of the youth in particular among their peers locally and internationally.

He observed that the administration’s interventions reflected an understanding that sustainable development depends substantially on access to and the quality of education available to younger generations.

Aduwo, who was recently elected Vice-President of the World Bank Civil Society Policy Forum (CSPF), disclosed that CCDI’s assessment team on the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals visited Taraba in September and took particular note of the effective implementation of free and compulsory primary and secondary education in the state.

Essentially, the CCDI cited the payment of WAEC, NECO and NABTEB examination fees, reduction in tuition fees at Taraba State University and nursing schools, and the establishment of model schools where pupils are provided with uniforms, textbooks and footwear as significant interventions that should serve as a wake-up call for other states across the country.

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Also, the sponsorship of indigenes for postgraduate studies abroad, increased support for medical students and bursaries for law students further underscore the administration’s visible commitment to expanding educational opportunities.

Aduwo said that, taken together, these initiatives constitute a significant milestone in Taraba’s development since its creation in 1991.

He urged the government to sustain the momentum and ensure that improved access is matched by higher teaching standards and measurable learning outcomes.

The CCDI president observed that Governor Kefas’ educational priorities recall the historic and world-class reforms of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who introduced free universal primary education in the Western Region in 1955 under his leadership as the Premier.

That policy widened educational access, promoted social mobility and produced generations of educated Nigerians who subsequently made legendary contributions to national development.

The reform in Taraba is also taking after the experiences in South Korea and Singapore, which demonstrate how sustained investment in education, particularly in the areas of technical training and research, can transform a nation’s economic fortunes.

CCDI, therefore, appealed to the World Bank and United Nations agencies, particularly UNICEF and UNESCO, to deepen their engagement with Taraba under Sustainable Development Goal 4, which promotes inclusive and equitable quality education.

According to Aduwo, international precedents demonstrate the value of such partnerships. The group noted that in India, the World Bank’s US$500 million Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) programme supports education reforms across six states, focusing on teacher development, school management and improved learning outcomes.

In Pakistan, the Bank approved US$100 million for the Sindh Early Learning Enhancement through Classroom Transformation (SELECT) project, supporting foundational literacy, improved teaching practices and school retention.

Similarly, UNICEF has partnered with education authorities in Ghana to strengthen girls’ education and teacher capacity, while in Tanzania its support for alternative learning pathways has provided more than 30,000 out-of-school adolescents with literacy, numeracy, vocational and entrepreneurship skills.

Aduwo noted that these experiences demonstrate how international institutions can partner with subnational governments to strengthen education systems.

CCDI, therefore, urged the World Bank to explore technical assistance, appropriate financing and institutional support for Taraba’s education sector, while encouraging UNICEF and UNESCO to assist with teacher training, digital learning, girls’ education, vocational skills and inclusive education.

According to the CCDI president, Taraba has the potential to emerge as one of Northern Nigeria’s leading centres of educational excellence, agricultural innovation and technological advancement.

Sustaining this ambition will require policy continuity, accountability, adequate investment and strategic international partnerships.