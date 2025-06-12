CCDI demands immediate inauguration of Adeyeye-led NPA board

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has expressed profound concern over the persistent delay in inaugurating the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Board, a year after its constitution by President Ahmed Tinubu.

This unjustifiable delay, according to the group, undermines the President’s authority and signals unacceptable bureaucratic indiscipline within the supervising Ministry.

In a statement issued to the media on Wednesday, CCDI President Olufemi Aduwo noted that the appointment of distinguished Nigerians, including Senator Adebayo Adeyeye, to the NPA Board was met with widespread approval and optimism.

“Senator Adeyeye, a figure of exceptional character, a lawyer and journalist of impeccable character and competence and dedication to public service, embodies a rare combination of political acumen and administrative expertise. The failure to allow such accomplished individuals to assume their roles, despite presidential endorsement, is both regrettable and intolerable.”

Aduwo emphasised that the essence of June 12, observed as Democracy Day, transcends ceremonial events.

“It is a solemn reminder of Nigeria’s commitment to justice, good governance and institutional integrity. To sideline a duly appointed Board without justification is to dishonour the spirit of June 12 and the sacrifices of democracy’s heroes.”

The CCDI therefore urged the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, under whose purview the NPA operates, to act swiftly and inaugurate the NPA Board without further delay. A year of inaction cannot be excused by administrative inertia or personal interests.

“Nigeria deserves robust institutions led by competent individuals.This delay deprives the maritime sector of effective leadership, strategic oversight and the accountability that a functioning Board ensures.

“More alarmingly, it suggests that presidential directives can be disregarded without consequence. We call on the Presidency to address this matter urgently and ensure that no minister or official undermines the authority of the Commander-in-Chief. Senator Adebayo Adeyeye and his fellow appointees must be permitted to serve immediately. Justice delayed is democracy denied.”

