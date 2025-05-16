CCB boss to Nigerians: Report public servants living above their means

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Dr. Abdullahi Bello has urged Nigerians to report public servants living above their means to the Bureau for investigation and possible prosecution at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) if the need arises.

The CCB boss made the call on Friday, when he led a delegation of the management staff of the Bureau on a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Tribune corporate office in Abuja.

He said public servants are not known by the people in the environment before they get into public service, and if any of them begin to live above his or her means, the CC’B should be informed for necessary action.

He said the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) is shouldered with the mandate of upholding ethical standards in public service.

The Bureau, he said, investigates and prosecutes public office holders who violate violates code of conduct for public servants, those who fail to declare their assets and other violations

Dr Bello solicited for the support of the Nigerian Tribune, being the oldest newspaper in Nigeria, to deliver on its mandate to the Nigerian people.

“The essence of our visit to the Nigerian Tribune was to solicit the support of the organisation in sensitising the general public on the mandates and activities of the Code of Conduct Bureau”, he said and urged public servants to carry out their duties accordingly to avoid the wrath of the CCB.

Also speaking, a member of the delegation and a national Commissioner of the CCB, Hon Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, warned public office holders against failure, false and anticipatory declaration of assets.

He said there was a beam of light in the Bureau within the two months of Dr Bello’s appointment as the chairman of the Bureau, describing him as the right man that God has appointed for the CCB.

He advised public office holders that are not doing the right thing to be careful, saying that a new sheriff is in town.

Responding, the Abuja Bureau Chief of the Nigerian Tribune, Dr. Leon Usigbe commended the good work the CCB is doing in upholding integrity, transparency, and accountability within public institutions in the country.

He said, “At a time when public trust in governance is under intense scrutiny, the role of the Code of Conduct Bureau is not only essential—it is foundational to our collective journey towards a more just and effective nation”.

He appreciated the willingness of the CCB to engage with the media, especially a legacy platform like the Nigerian Tribune, in advancing the culture of ethical leadership and good governance.

“We recognize the weight of your mandate and the importance of public perception and awareness in the fight against corruption and abuse of office”, the Tribune Abuja Bureau Chief stated and added that the Nigerian Tribune is committed to fair, factual, and courageous journalism—one that complements mission of the CCB by shining a light on both challenges and progress in public office conduct.

“We are open to supporting initiatives that promote civic education, transparency, and accountability. Whether through investigative reporting, public sensitisation campaigns, or providing a platform for engagement, we are willing to partner in ways that serve the public interest and strengthen our democratic institutions”, Usigbe added.

