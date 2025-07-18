CBS to end ‘The Late show with Stephen Colbert’ next year

CBS has announced it will end The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May 2026, effectively marking the network’s exit from late-night television.

The decision, which CBS says is based on financial pressures, comes despite the show’s strong ratings.

The timing of the announcement has raised questions, coming just two weeks after CBS’s parent company, Paramount, settled a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump against CBS News.

Colbert has been an outspoken critic of Trump, and the settlement has fuelled speculation about whether that played a role in the network’s decision.

Colbert, back from vacation on Monday, acknowledged the online chatter about his future and criticised the settlement on air, calling it a “big fat bribe.” He also joked about his new mustache, saying: “Okay, okay, but how are they going to put pressure on Stephen Colbert… if they can’t find him?”

CBS issued a statement saying: “This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

Last month, Paramount cut 3.5% of its workforce. A source close to the network said the show is no longer profitable due to declining advertising revenue.

Fans of the show reacted emotionally on social media after Colbert shared the news at Thursday’s taping. “Next year will be our last season,” he said, prompting ‘boos’ from the audience. “The network will be ending our show in May,” he added. “It’s the end of The Late Show on CBS. This is all just going away.”

Colbert didn’t suggest the move was his choice, saying he learned about it “last night.”

Some, including Senator Adam Schiff, expressed concern over the decision.

“Just finished taping with Stephen Colbert who announced his show was cancelled,” Schiff posted on X. “If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better.”

Colbert acknowledged the network’s support: “I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners. I’m so grateful to the Tiffany network for giving me this chair and this beautiful theater to call home. And of course, I’m grateful to you, the audience, who have joined us every night in here, out there, all around the world.”

The Late Show has been a mainstay of CBS for over 30 years. David Letterman built its legacy before Colbert took over in 2015, bringing a sharper political tone to the programme. Colbert had previously gained recognition on The Daily Show and The Colbert Report, both under the same corporate umbrella.

Trump’s election in 2016 gave The Late Show a new edge. Colbert’s criticism of the president resonated with viewers and gave CBS its highest late-night ratings in years. He remained vocal during Trump’s second term, even as Paramount pursued a legal settlement with Trump over the CBS News lawsuit.

The show’s cancellation also raises questions about the future of Jon Stewart, Colbert’s longtime colleague, who currently hosts a weekly edition of The Daily Show. CNN has reached out to Stewart and Letterman for comment.

In his announcement, Colbert noted the show wouldn’t continue under another host. “I wish somebody else was getting it,” he said.

CBS previously ended The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2023, citing financial concerns. Colbert had helped produce After Midnight, a lower-budget follow-up hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, but that show also ended earlier this year.

Television writer Bill Carter commented on the development, saying the late-night business has faced serious financial strain. But he added, “If CBS believes it can escape without some serious questions about capitulating to Trump, they are seriously deluded.”

