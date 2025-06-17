CBN’s suspension of banks’ dividend may cause stock market volatility — Securities dealers

The Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) has raised concerns over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) recent circular temporarily suspending dividend payments by banks.

This directive, issued on June 13, 2025, aims to ensure compliance with regulatory forbearance and Single Obligor Limit (SOL) requirements.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the association, Sam Onukwue, ASHON believed the timing of this directive is inopportune, given the ongoing efforts by banks to meet the increased minimum capital requirement, which is regulatory-induced.

“The announcement of this price-sensitive information has caused shock and dismay due to its potential impact on shareholders and the stock market,” ASHON noted.

The association noted that the indefinite suspension may erode investor confidence in the banking sector, potentially triggering a sell-off of bank shares on the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX), where the sector dominates daily transactions, thus suggesting that the CBN could have managed this situation more discreetly to avoid speculation and market volatility.

“Unless an alternative solution is found, this directive may hinder banks’ capital-raising efforts, particularly those yet to commence their capital raise before the deadline,” the statement said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

