CBN’s money policies have added value to economy — Senate

The Senate has commended the

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its macroeconomic policies which it noted have stimulated economic growth in the last 6 months.

Senator representing Lagos East and Chairman, Senate Committee on

Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Adetokunbo Abiru gave the commendation on Wednesday at his Committee engagement with the CBN.

Governor of the apex bank, Yemi Cardoso, led his management team to the session with the Senate.

Senator Abiru who noted that the focus of the statutory meeting with the CBN was to promote transparency, adherence to statutory mandates, and effective policy communication, maintained that CBN financial and monetary policies have induced remarkable improvements in the Nigerian economy in the last 6 months

.

He said: “Since our last meeting in December 2024, there have been encouraging developments in the Nigerian financial and monetary landscape.

“These include a moderation in the inflation rate beginning in January 2025—down to 22.97% in May from 23.71% in April; a gradual accretion to external reserves; as well as relative stability in the exchange rate, with a significant convergence between the official and parallel market rates.

“These outcomes reflect improved confidence in the foreign exchange market, supported by the Bank’s reform measures such as the FX Matching System and FX Code designed to deepen market transparency and discipline.

“This committee also commends the CBN Monetary Policy Committee for maintaining the Monetary Policy Rate at 27.50% in its February and May 2025 meetings—marking a deliberate pause to the rate hikes witnessed in 2024, signaling a more balanced approach in managing inflation and supporting growth.

“The committee acknowledges the CBN’s recent limited but flexible regulatory forbearance granted to Deposit Money Banks as part of its support for the ongoing – capitalisation exercise.

“This policy, while carefully crafted to avoid systemic risk, reflects a pragmatic approach by the Bank to ease transitional burdens on financial institutions.

“In addition, the renewal of the bilateral currency swap agreement between Nigeria and China is commendable.

“This not only reinforces bilateral trade settlements in local currencies but also aligns with the Bank’s wider strategy to diversify Nigeria’s external reserves and reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar.

“The committee also notes the launch of the Non-Resident Bank Verification Number (NRBVN) framework by the CBN, a step that aims to improve Know-Your-Customer (KYC) standards for Nigerians and account holders abroad.

“This initiative is critical for expanding the reach of formal banking services and ensuring financial system integrity in an increasingly globalized economy”.

Also speaking before the meeting dissolved into Executive session, the CBN Governor listed the gains made from the apex bank’s financial and monetary policies within the last six months some of which are geared to the realisation of $1trillion GDP in 2030.

“To support the vision for the $1 trillion GDP by 2030, the Bank initiated a forward-looking recapitalisation of the banking sector as a potent catalyst for driving this vision.“