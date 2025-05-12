CBN warns public against fake agents, fraudulent contracts, others

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has called on the public to beware of fraudulent activities of people claiming to represent it.

It thus cautioned against fake agents, unauthorised loan schemes, and dubious contracts that exploit unsuspecting citizens and undermine the integrity of the financial system.

These actors, according to the bank, continue to circulate fictitious offers of contracts, loans, grants, intervention funds, and other financial benefits allegedly issued or endorsed by the CBN.

In a statement on Monday, signed Ag. Director, Corporate Communications of the Apex Bank Sidi Hakama, noted that despite the public advisory issued on November 18, 2024, through the Bank’s official channels and news outlets, these misleading schemes have persisted, targeting unsuspecting members of the public with false and deceptive narratives.

“The CBN wishes to reiterate that it has not authorised, licensed, or appointed any individual, group, or organisation to act as an agent or intermediary in offering contracts, financial grants, or intervention funds to the public. The CBN also does not endorse or support such claims in any form.

“Members of the public are advised that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not award contracts or disburse funds through unsolicited communications such as emails, phone calls, SMS, WhatsApp, or any social media platform. It also does not request payment of fees in exchange for contracts, grants, or financial interventions, nor does it engage intermediaries or third parties to offer financial services or opportunities to the public,” the statement read in part.

It warns that individuals or entities making such claims, strongly advised that “you do not engage with them. Instead, such incidents should be reported immediately to the relevant law enforcement agencies or the nearest CBN Branch.”

It said the Central Bank of Nigeria remains committed to safeguarding the financial interests of the Nigerian public and continues to work closely with security agencies to investigate and address fraudulent activities.

