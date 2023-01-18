“We have been rated the poorest state in the country while our farmers and traders control billions of Naira.”

CBN urges Sokoto traders to deposits their old naira notes before deadline, embrace E-Naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sokoto office has urged traders in Sokoto central market to take advantage of the time frame in depositing their old naira notes before the due date.

The comptroller of the Central Bank of Nigeria in the state, Dahiru Usman, said the new Naira redesign takes the country over fifteen years after the last exercise.

The CBN Comptroller in Sokoto said keeping money in banks would reduce the prices of Commodities, corruption and other financial crimes. He noted that the old naira notes would seize to exist by January, 31st, urging the stakeholders to ensure their old naira notes were taken to the bank for replacement. He also urged them to embrace the e-Naira system for easy transactions.

He explained that the time frame expected globally for the new Naira notes redesigned is between five to eight years.

He however urged traders in the state to make use of the opportunity of the few days remaining by depositing all the old Naira notes in their possession.