CBN urges importers, exporters to follow new documentation framework

…Says instant payment infrastructure processed 11.2bn transactions In 2025

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has called on importers and exporters to work with authorised dealer banks to ensure proper documentation of their transactions, warning that bypassing official channels undermines transparency in the foreign exchange market.

The apex bank made the call just as it disclosed that the country’s instant payment infrastructure processed approximately 11.2 billion transactions in 2025.

The appeal was contained in an address by the Director, Stakeholder Engagement and Institutional Relations Department, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, delivered at the “CBN Special Day” during the Lagos International Trade Fair on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Mrs. Ali, speaking on behalf of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, and the management and staff of the Bank, urged Nigerian businesses seeking opportunities beyond the country’s borders to familiarise themselves with the updated framework and work closely with their authorised dealer banks to ensure that transactions are properly documented and processed.

“For Nigerian businesses seeking opportunities beyond our borders, clarity of rules and efficient processes are essential. We therefore encourage importers and exporters to familiarise themselves with the updated framework and work closely with their authorised dealer banks to ensure that transactions are properly documented and processed,” she said.

She noted that Nigeria has made significant progress in digital payments, with the country’s instant payment infrastructure processing approximately 11.2 billion transactions in 2025. This, she said, demonstrated the scale of digital payment adoption and the growing importance of reliable financial infrastructure to economic activity.

The Bank, she added, remains committed to strengthening payment-system efficiency, security and interoperability. Regional initiatives, including the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, offer opportunities to facilitate cross-border transactions and support trade within Africa, particularly as Nigerian businesses seek to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Mrs. Ali highlighted reforms pursued by the CBN over the past three years under Governor Cardoso aimed at restoring monetary discipline, improving the functioning of the foreign exchange market and strengthening confidence in the Nigerian economy.

She pointed to encouraging signs of progress, including the moderation of headline inflation to 14.63 per cent in September 2026 from a peak of 34.8 per cent in November 2024, even as many households and businesses still face considerable cost pressures. The Bank, she said, remains committed to consolidating the gains in price stability and creating a more predictable macroeconomic environment.

At its 307th meeting in September 2026, the Monetary Policy Committee reset the Monetary Policy Rate from 26.5 per cent to 23 per cent and recalibrated the standing facilities corridor to strengthen monetary policy transmission.

The Director also noted that the banking-sector recapitalisation programme is intended to strengthen the resilience and capacity of financial institutions to support the economy, while acknowledging that access to affordable finance remains a major concern for many businesses, particularly micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

She emphasised that Nigeria’s opportunities in international trade extend well beyond crude oil, with agricultural products, manufactured goods, technology services, creative industries and other non-oil exports holding considerable potential to generate foreign-exchange earnings. Realising this potential, she said, requires businesses to invest in product quality, standards, packaging, competitiveness and the capacity to deliver consistently.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Leye Kupoluyi, praised the CBN for reforms undertaken to restore macroeconomic stability, improve transparency in the foreign exchange market and build a stronger economy.

He, however, noted that persistent inflation, high borrowing costs and exchange-rate pressures continue to weigh heavily on production costs, long-term investment decisions and the global competitiveness of Nigerian businesses, particularly MSMEs.

Business sustainability, he said, comes down to three practical conditions: price stability, predictable access to foreign exchange and affordable credit. He called for deeper collaboration among the CBN, commercial banks and the private sector to unlock more affordable, long-term financing, sustain transparency and liquidity in the foreign exchange market, and channel funding towards productive, job-creating sectors.

Mr. Kupoluyi described the engagement as a working session and a vital opportunity for the CBN to speak directly with the business community, clarify policy direction, address pressing concerns and foster cooperation across the financial and business sectors.