CBN sets $11.16m capital requirement for foreign stablecoin issuers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced a new regulatory framework for non-security virtual assets, requiring foreign-currency stablecoin issuers to maintain a minimum paid-up capital of ₦15 billion ($11.16 million) to operate in the country.

The new regulations, released on Thursday, also prescribe a minimum capital requirement of ₦10 billion ($7.44 million) for issuers of naira-backed stablecoins, as the apex bank moves to strengthen oversight of digital assets used for payments, transfers and financial settlements.

Under the framework, foreign stablecoin issuers, including Tether, the company behind USDT, and Circle, which issues USDC, must establish locally incorporated and licensed entities to offer, distribute or make their tokens available to Nigerian users.

The CBN said foreign regulatory approvals would not exempt international issuers from complying with Nigeria’s licensing, capital, reserve and operational requirements.

The regulations establish a risk-based framework covering the issuance, distribution, conversion, custody, transfer, redemption and settlement of non-security virtual assets, including stablecoins and Deposit Money Tokens (DMTs).

The development comes amid growing adoption of stablecoins by Nigerian businesses and individuals for cross-border payments, international settlements and access to foreign currency.

Stablecoins are digital assets designed to maintain a relatively stable value against traditional currencies, particularly the US dollar. Their growing use has made them important instruments for transferring funds across borders and facilitating international transactions.

However, the CBN said their emergence also presented risks to financial stability, monetary policy implementation, consumer protection, foreign exchange management and the integrity of the financial system.

Under the new requirements, stablecoin issuers must maintain adequate reserves to back their tokens, establish arrangements for customers to redeem them and submit regular reports to the regulator.

The apex bank will also require monthly reserve attestations and related disclosures, while retaining the power to impose additional capital and liquidity requirements on issuers considered to pose risks to the financial system.

The regulations further prohibit algorithmic stablecoins, which rely primarily on mathematical models and adjustments to token supply to maintain their value without sufficient reserve backing.

Unlike reserve-backed stablecoins, algorithmic tokens depend on market mechanisms and automated supply adjustments, exposing holders to potential losses when confidence in the underlying system weakens.

The CBN also introduced transitional requirements for existing operators, giving them 180 days from the effective date of the regulations to apply for the relevant licences.

Operators are required to register with the regulator within 30 days and commence submitting supervisory reports within 60 days.

The bank warned that operators that fail to meet the requirements within the stipulated period would be required to cease operations until they obtain the necessary licence or authorisation.

Companies intending to continue operating while their licence applications are being considered must obtain explicit regulatory approval.

The framework also strengthens compliance obligations relating to anti-money laundering, combating the financing of terrorism and proliferation financing (AML/CFT/CPF).

Virtual asset service providers will be required to implement customer due diligence procedures, identify and verify customers, and comply with applicable Travel Rule requirements for information accompanying virtual asset transfers.

The CBN said the guidelines were designed to protect consumers against issuer insolvency, poor reserve management, refusal to redeem tokens, fraud and other operational risks.

The framework also seeks to preserve the effectiveness of monetary policy instruments and strengthen the bank’s ability to monitor capital flows and foreign exchange dynamics.

The regulations come as international stablecoin companies intensify efforts to expand their presence in Nigeria and other African markets.

In August, Tether, the El Salvador-based issuer of USDT, sought to recruit an expansion manager in Nigeria, signalling its interest in strengthening its local operations.

Similarly, Circle, the United States-based company behind USDC, recently appointed Gillian Darko, a former strategy executive at stablecoin infrastructure company Yellow Card, as its Vice-President and Head of Africa.

The CBN’s latest move follows the opening of the second cohort of its regulatory sandbox in August, which included a dedicated track for stablecoin issuers and other virtual asset businesses to test their products under regulatory supervision.

The new framework is expected to provide clearer operating rules for digital asset companies while bringing their activities within the country’s financial regulatory perimeter.

It also reflects the regulator’s efforts to accommodate innovation in digital payments and cross-border settlements without compromising monetary and financial stability.