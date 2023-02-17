Yekini Jimoh Lokoja

The Kogi branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed customers with less than N500,000 to their banks to swap them with new currencies.

A visit to the banks office along Hassan Katsina road, zone 8 in Lokoja on Friday showed that those with less than 500,000 are being turned back and advised to visit their banks.

This has drastically reduced the number of visitors to the Apex bank branch in Lokoja.

The Kogi Branch controller, Ahmed Sule told our correspondent that the bank is only attending to those with N500,000 and above while those with less amount have been directed to visit their banks to swap their money.

He however said, the swapped note would be credited to the owners’ accounts, and no cash would be given either at CBN or other Banks.

He urged customers to visit the Apex bank’s website, download the form, fill it and submit it in case of those with 500,000 and above while others with less amount are advised to submit the completed forms to their respective banks and their accounts will be credited.

For those entertaining fear of falling into the wrong hands, the controller said “there was nothing to fear about as the link have been certified safe and no one will be shortchanged whatsoever”.

He also said that the forms are now available as against the situation earlier in the week when it was not available for download.

