The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Wednesday moved to strengthen the flow of foreign exchange from oil and gas exports.

Speaking in Abuja, the Governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, explained that the collaboration would improve Nigeria’s economic stability by boosting the management and settlement of oil and gas earnings, increasing major sources of foreign exchange, government revenue and funding for the country’s external reserves.

The collaboration is also expected to improve access to financing for energy projects and ensure more efficient management of petroleum revenues through a formal partnership between the two institutions.

While signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the CBN and NNPCL, the Governor noted that the agreement would provide a more structured framework for cooperation between the two institutions, particularly in managing petroleum proceeds, supporting liquidity and attracting international financing for Nigeria’s natural gas resources.

Cardoso emphasised the role that the oil and gas industry plays in Nigeria’s economic performance, urging efficient coordination between the national oil company and the country’s monetary authority for financial stability.

He explained further that the CBN, as custodian of NNPCL’s key operational foreign currency accounts, has an important responsibility in ensuring that proceeds from oil and gas activities are transferred securely and promptly into the Federation Account and other designated government accounts.

The Governor insisted that efficient management of these accounts, “funds transfers and liquidity support would help ensure that government revenues are available when needed and provide more predictable foreign exchange inflows into the Nigerian economy.

“Our continued collaboration in efficient account management, funds transfer and liquidity support directly contributes to macroeconomic stability by ensuring the availability of revenue to achieve fiscal mandates and predictable inflows into the foreign exchange markets.”

Cardoso said the agreement would also create opportunities for Nigeria to attract international financial institutions capable of providing funding structures for the development of the country’s vast natural gas resources.

He noted that the global energy industry was undergoing significant changes as countries and investors adjusted to the transition towards cleaner sources of energy.

“As the financial system adapts to the global push for energy transition, the CBN is well positioned to collaborate with NNPC Limited by exercising its convening power to attract global institutions with financial structures that can help develop Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources,” he said.

Cardoso explained that such cooperation would complement NNPCL’s efforts to mobilise investment capital, encourage innovation in new energy projects and support the sustainable development of the country’s oil and gas industry.

The Governor stated that the agreement would also cover the commercialisation of proceeds from oil and gas assets, faster processing of necessary approvals and operational concessions, automation of payments and improvements in digital financial services.

“Other areas of cooperation include regulatory compliance, ethical business practices, risk management, cybersecurity, protection of critical infrastructure and training for personnel of both organisations.

He, however, clarified that the agreement did not represent the beginning of a relationship between the two institutions, which have worked together for several decades.

Cardoso reaffirmed that the MoU was designed to formalise existing cooperation and provide a clearer framework for consultations, information exchange and coordinated action.

“It is important to emphasise that the MoU does not create a new relationship between our institutions. The two institutions have worked together for decades. What distinguishes today’s event is the formalisation of that existing collaboration.

“I am pleased that some of the indices we are seeing speak for themselves,” he said, while commending NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, and his management team for their commitment to the partnership” he noted.

Also speaking, the Group Executive of NNPCLfur, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, explained that the agreement would help address the longstanding challenges at the intersection of Nigeria’s energy industry and financial system, adding that the performance of both sectors was closely connected.

Ojulari stated that crude oil and natural gas remained important sources of foreign exchange for the country, while the financial system played a critical role in managing the proceeds generated from their commercial activities.

“A commercial national energy company needs a clear, structured relationship with the country’s monetary authority, built on transparency rather than one-off requests.”

The NNPCL boss stated that the partnership would open discussions on credible ways of improving trade and addressing obstacles affecting foreign exchange inflows, particularly the movement of export proceeds into the Nigerian economy.

He added that both institutions would work together on energy financing and the commercialisation of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources, including financial arrangements that could enable NNPCL to raise funds using its assets and balance sheet.

Ojulari also said the CBN’s involvement would help strengthen the company’s digital payment systems, financial technology, cybersecurity and data protection.

It is expected that both the CBN and the NNPCL will use the agreement to improve coordination in petroleum revenue management, facilitate investment in energy projects, strengthen financial sector safeguards and support the country’s broader economic objectives.