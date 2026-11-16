CBN mops up excess liquidity as banks’ placements fall to N3.80trn

THE Central Bank of Nigeria has intensified efforts to drain excess cash from the banking system, with banks’ placements at the apex bank falling sharply to N3.80 trillion.

Standing Deposit Facility placements dropped to N3.80 trillion from N8.31 trillion the previous week, a 54.27 percent contraction. The decline reflects sustained monetary tightening aimed at containing inflationary pressures. Consistent with tighter liquidity, the Open Repo Rate held steady at 20.00 percent while the overnight rate rose 23 basis points to 20.43 percent, signalling higher short-term interbank funding costs.

On November 10, the CBN opened a N1.5 trillion Open Market Operations auction comprising three N500 billion offers with maturities of 154, 252 and 329 days. The move targets excess liquidity that had exceeded N5.9 trillion. Banking system liquidity had risen 15.36 percent week-on-week to N8.505 trillion as of November 6. The Financial Market Dealers Association projected approximately N2.448 trillion in additional inflows during the week, largely from maturing OMO securities estimated at N2.298 trillion, or nearly 94 percent of the expected total.

The latest auction follows two major OMO operations on November 3 and November 6 through which the central bank allotted about N5.667 trillion. Despite those interventions, banks still held N5.915 trillion in the Standing Deposit Facility on November 9, though this was already down from N8.311 trillion three days earlier.

Analysts say the repeated use of OMO auctions underscores the CBN’s determination to prevent surplus liquidity from undermining its tighter monetary stance. Excess cash in the system can fuel inflation, weaken the impact of high interest rates and complicate efforts to stabilise the naira. By offering longer-tenor instruments, the bank is also seeking to lock up funds for extended periods and reduce the volume of short-term money available for speculative activity.

Money market conditions have responded accordingly. The rise in the overnight rate points to firmer demand for short-term funds even as overall liquidity remains elevated by historical standards. Banks face a trade-off between parking funds at the CBN’s deposit window and deploying them in higher-yielding OMO bills or interbank lending.

The central bank has maintained that effective liquidity management remains essential to its broader inflation-control strategy. With inflation still elevated and the currency under pressure, authorities are expected to continue aggressive mop-up operations whenever surplus funds threaten to loosen financial conditions.

Market participants will watch the results of the November 10 auction closely for clues on the strength of demand and the yields investors are willing to accept. Those outcomes, together with subsequent liquidity figures, will shape short-term interest rates, banks’ investment choices and borrowing costs across the economy in the coming weeks.