The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has left all its indicative rates unchanged.

At its just-concluded first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting for 2021 held between Monday and Tuesday, the apex bank also warned Federal Government against locking down the country in the wake of the new wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank left Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent; Asymmetric Corridor at +100-700 basis points; Credit Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 27.5 per cent; and Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.

Reading the communique of the meeting, CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, warned that further wholesome lockdown of the economy would erase the gains made since the previous lockdown was lifted.

Details soon…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Again, Nigeria new weekly COVID-19 infections have witnessed yet another significant increase, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The second wave of the pandemic was officially announced after the infections began to rise in the first week of December…

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

CBN leaves lending rate unchanged, warns against lockdown

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

CBN leaves lending rate unchanged, warns against lockdown