Business

CBN ends loan waivers, orders banks to submit capital plans July 14

Chima Nwokoji
CBN on Naira financial system Logo and building belong to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria’s currency circulates outside banks NRBVN platform, Money Market set for N30.22bn Net balance of payments surplus, Liquidity boost expected from n1.077 trn in T-bills, CBN financial dialogue with JP Morgan, CBN 2024 financial results

As Nigeria advances toward its March 2026 bank recapitalisation deadline, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a decisive end to COVID-era regulatory forbearance and loan waivers, signaling a return to stricter oversight and stronger capital standards.

In a circular dated June 20, 2025 and signed by the Director of Banking Supervision, Dr. Olubukola Akinwunmi, the CBN directed all banks with capital shortfalls to submit detailed Capital Restoration Plans by Monday, July 14, 2025—10 working days after the end of Q2.

The new measures marked the conclusion of pandemic-era waivers, including those on Single Obligor Limits (SOL) and regulatory forbearance. Effective June 30, 2025, all credit exposures must comply fully with existing Prudential Guidelines and applicable regulations.

To support asset quality clean-up, the CBN is allowing the immediate write-off of fully provisioned loans tied to prior forbearance measures, waiving the one-year retention rule. This is expected to reduce non-performing loan (NPL) ratios and improve overall asset health.

Additionally, the CBN has temporarily lifted caps on the recognition of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital in Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) calculations from June 30, 2025, through March 31, 2026. This is aimed at strengthening capital buffers during the transition but does not replace the broader recapitalisation programme initiated in March 2024.

Earlier restrictions on dividend payments, executive bonuses, and foreign investments remain in force until capital and provisioning levels are fully restored.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNEJAMB sets 150 as cut-off mark for universities

Banks are also required to submit quarterly disclosures detailing provisioning status, reconciled credit exposures, CAR figures with and without reliefs, and AT1 instrument data.

Capital plans must outline strategies such as cost-cutting, asset reduction, risk transfers, and business model adjustments, and will be subject to regulatory approval and ongoing supervisory review.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article You must marry me Iran’s nuclear weapons Nigeria as one-party state Lagos Mr Governor ruling party slave trade stop joining your ancestors A blessing whose blessings bless The killings won’t stop Governor Soludo’s native doctors Nigeria’s opposition are hook-up girls King who died inside the honey how power kills Where are the fathers If I were Fubara All in favour of self-help say aye The problem with having a godfather A sick North and its leaders Muda’s four wives 31 new backsides Who needs mass wedding in 2025 Here to kill steal and destroy retired prostitute Many kisses of shame Madam President Nigerian politicians and their jilted women
Next Article Our Wife Has Gone Mad: Of sexualities, gender politics

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×