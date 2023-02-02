In a bid to ameliorate the plight of Nigerians who are finding it hard to get the redesigned currency, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed commercial banks to begin payment of the new notes to customers over the counter.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Bank’s Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi on Thursday.

“We, therefore, warn Nigerians, particularly those at social functions such as birthdays, weddings and funerals, to desist from disrespecting the Naira or risk being arrested by law enforcement agencies,” the bank said.

“While reiterating our commitment to Nigerians to ensure the effective distribution of the newly introduced Naira banknotes, we urge them to exercise patience as the CBN is working assiduously to address the challenge of queues at ATMs.

“In line with this resolve, the Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has directed deposit money banks (DMBs) to commence the payment of the redesigned Naira notes over the counter, subject to a maximum daily payout limit of N20,000,” the statement read.

