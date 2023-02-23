By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

The apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied the report making rounds that financial transaction will be shut down from Thursday, February 23 till Monday, February 27.

CBN disclosed this via Instagram account on Wednesday saying, “Please be wary of fake news!”

According to the circular that the CBN debunked, the transaction shutdown was to make sure politicians are unable to buy vote.

The circular read, “CBN plans to shut down financial transaction from Thursday 23 of February till 27th of February. Go and stock your home.

“Anyhow you can get money between today and tomorrow, get and keep it, also whatever transfer you want to do, do it between today and tomorrow, information am hearing is that, as from Thursday, bank network will go off till Sunday or Monday, so that politicians will not be able to transfer money to anybody for vote, so buy enough food at home, do ur transfer now. Because the next five days will be difficult pls.”