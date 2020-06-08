CBN debits Banks N460 bn in CRR

The Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday took N460 billion ($1.2 billion) from lenders as additional cash reserves.

Bankers describe Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) as the amount of funds that banks have to maintain with the CBN at all times. If the central bank decides to increase the CRR, the amount available with the banks for disbursal comes down.

It is a mandatory part of bank’s total deposit, expressed in percentage, which a bank must maintain with the apex bank at all times and subject to change at the discretion of the regulator.

By the decision, banks are now left with fewer funds to the tune of the new CRR, as the amount available for disbursement in the form of loans.

The latest CRR debits are coming barely one month after a lot of banks were collectively debited to the tune of N1.4 trillion for the same reason in April. Between then and now, a lot of other minor CRR debits have occurred.

Among the banks that were most affected are United Bank for Africa Plc (N82.3 billion), First Bank of Nigeria Ltd (N59.3), Zenith Bank Plc (N50 billion), First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited (N45 billion), and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (N40 billion) among others.

The accounts of about 26 commercial lenders held with the Central Bank of Nigeria were debited by the regulator on Thursday and FridaIt follows a similar move in April, when the regulator took N1.47 trillion from almost 30 lenders for falling short of cash-reserve and loan-to-deposit ratios.

The central bank in January increased the cash-reserve requirement to 27.5 per cent from 22.5 per to curtail excess liquidity in the banking sector, which it said could stoke inflation. Last year it boosted the loan-to-deposit ratio 65 per cent in a bid to accelerate lending.

Some analysts have said these are contradictory policies that are almost impossible to meet.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Edo: APC Weighs Options, Fears PDP Takeover •Governors stick with Obaseki, Odubu adamant

Two weeks to the much-anticipated primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, national party chieftains are worried the ruling party in the state may end up gifting the governorship… Read full story

COVID-19: AfDB Approves $288.5m For Nigeria

The Board of Directors, African Development Bank (AfDB), on Friday, approved a $288.5 million loan to help Nigeria tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its impact on people and businesses. In the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 79 per cent of the households in the country… Read full story

Why We Did Not Treat Raped Sales Girl —LUTH

The management of the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has denied not treating on purpose an 18-year-old salesgirl, who was on Thursday raped by a dispatch rider. A twitter user @youdiee, who claimed to be the owner of the store where the rape incident took place had accused the hospital of neglecting the victim… Read full story

Surrender Or Be Disgraced, Buhari Tells Katsina Bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State over the rising wave of banditry in the state and advised criminals to surrender now or face a “disgraceful and violent end.” According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in… Read full story

Edo, Ondo Primaries: APC Ready With Membership Registers —Isa-Onilu

National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Lanre Isa-Onilu, has disclosed that the membership registers of the party for Edo and Ondo states are intact and current. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had told political parties wishing to conduct direct primaries in the… Read full story

COVID-19: Ondo Threatens Another Lockdown

Ondo State government on Friday threatened to reverse the decision to lift the ban on lockdown in the state should the number of COVID-19 cases keep on increasing. Tribune Online report that the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on Special duties and Strategies, Dr Doyin Odebowale, gave this… Read full story

The New Normal: What COVID-19 Has Changed In Our Lives

SINCE the prevalence of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic compelled government at all levels in the country to shut down schools on March 23, being one of the containment mechanisms employed by advanced nations with worse incidence rate of the virus, Adeola Adeyemi and her siblings, like others in Nigeria… Read full story

Four Men Who Raped 13 Year Old Girl To Be Arraigned This Week

The four men who allegedly gang-raped a 13-year-old minor in Kaduna would be arraigned before a competent court of law this week. A reliable source at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development told Sunday Tribune that the Central Investigation Department (CID) had concluded its findings… Read full story

My Father Was Close To Making Me A Carpenter’s Apprentice —Bode George

I am the real special model from my background. My great-grandfather was a reverend gentleman. He had a white horse and was born in Lagos and became a reverend. He was evangelising around Nupe area in present-day Niger State where there were Christians; then, he married a Nupe woman… Read full story

Nigerian Should Always Do Fact-Check On Politicians —Sani

Anthony Sani, the immediate-past Secretary-General and former Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), now a member of the Governing Council of Sir Ahmadu Memorial Foundation and of Northern Media Forum, speaks on 21 years of civil rule in the country and other issues … Read full story

I Still Have So Much To Offer – Ronke Oshodi-Oke

Ronke Oshodi-Oke is a household name, especially in the Yoruba movie industry having graced the screens for decades. The veteran actress, who is undergoing a rebranding process shares some of her plans on movie and music… Read full story

Majek Fashek And The Curse Of Drug Addiction

THE death of Nigerian singer-songwriter, guitarist and reggae music lord, Majek Fashek, in New York, America, last week threw Nigerians into a nostalgic mood. It brought into memory the exact picture of a musical icon who the country lost to the icy pincers of death. Reports of his passage sauced his strides on the dancehall… Read full story

Why Governors Are Jittery Of Financial Autonomy To State Legislature —Kaze

The autonomy of the judiciary and legislature is very important, I am proud of the 6th and 7th National Assembly because at a point in time the National Assembly both the Senate and House of Representatives actually voted for the financial autonomy of the state legislature but that bill failed at the state level because… Read full story