The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has set up interim management team to oversee the affairs of Union, Keystone and Polaris banks.

This follows the dissolution of their boards and management by the CBN on Wednesday.

According to a statement released on Thursday by Sidi Ali, Hakama (Mrs.) Ag. Director, Corporate Communications of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yetunde Oni has been appointed as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, while Mannir Ubali Ringim is to serve as the new Executive Director.

For Keystone Bank, Hassan Imam is the new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, and Chioma A. Mang the new Executive Director.

Polaris Bank has Lawal Mudathir Omokayode Akintola as the new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Onyeka Ofikulu is the new Executive Director.

The Ag. Director, Corporate Communications of the Central Bank of Nigeria said in the statement that the appointments take immediate effect.

The CBN had held a crucual meeting with the dissolved boards and management of the affected Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) on Wednesday before welding the sledge hammer, and in attendance at the meeting was the Special Investigator, Jim Obazee, and the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso.

Tribune Online gathered that the Special Investigator in his report allegedly accused former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele of using proxies to acquire Union Bank, while Keystone Bank was acquired without any evidence of payment.

